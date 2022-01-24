Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
The MDC Alliance has rebranded to the Citizens' Coalition for Change. The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow. Read more about the party here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Chamisa’s MDC Alliance Rebrands To Citizens Coalition For Change 24 Jan 2022
Former Top Cop Exonerates Tapiwa Freddy As Rape Trial Continues 24 Jan 2022
Electricity Shortages To Ease This Week – Soda 24 Jan 2022
Zimbabwe Weather Report & Forecast: 24 To 26 January 2022 24 Jan 2022
Karoi Men “Find” 3 Condoms In Scud 24 Jan 2022
Chamisa To Announce New Party Name 24 Jan 2022
Warriors Receive US$35 000 From FBC Bank 24 Jan 2022
Useful Pages
- Ndebele Video Lessons
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.