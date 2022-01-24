Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)

The MDC Alliance has rebranded to the Citizens' Coalition for Change. The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow. Read more about the party here







Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Chamisa’s MDC Alliance Rebrands To Citizens Coalition For Change 24 Jan 2022

Former Top Cop Exonerates Tapiwa Freddy As Rape Trial Continues 24 Jan 2022

Electricity Shortages To Ease This Week – Soda 24 Jan 2022

Zimbabwe Weather Report & Forecast: 24 To 26 January 2022 24 Jan 2022

Karoi Men “Find” 3 Condoms In Scud 24 Jan 2022

Chamisa To Announce New Party Name 24 Jan 2022

Warriors Receive US$35 000 From FBC Bank 24 Jan 2022


