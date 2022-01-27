Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Featured Profiles==
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
*Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
*[[File:Citizens'_Coalition_for_Change_(CCC).jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Citizens%27_Coalition_for_Change?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)]]
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Read more about Enzo Ishall's girlfriend Mellisa Mafadzwa whom he proposed marriage to on 25 January 2022 here
The MDC Alliance has rebranded to the Citizens' Coalition for Change. The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow. Read more about the party here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Reason Why Some People Are Not Contracting Coronavirus Even When Living Around Those Positive 27 Jan 2022
Grade 7 Results Not Yet Out- ZIMSEC 27 Jan 2022
CCC Double Fielding Saga: Candidate Withdraws 27 Jan 2022
Col Mamady Forgives Guinea Players For Failing To Win AFCON But Demands Refund 27 Jan 2022
Mwonzora Will Be Remembered As The Undertaker Of The MDC – Jonathan Moyo 27 Jan 2022
Beware Of Fraudsters: Health Ministry Speaks On FAKE Nursing Intake For January 27 Jan 2022
Tropical Depression Ana: Rains Sweep Away A Bridge, Collapse Houses In Manicaland 27 Jan 2022
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.