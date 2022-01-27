Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 3: Line 3:
  
 
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
 
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
 +
 +
*[[File:Mellisa Mafadzwa2002.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Mellisa_Mafadzwa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Mellisa Mafadzwa]]
 +
 +
Read more about Enzo Ishall's girlfriend '''Mellisa Mafadzwa''' whom he proposed marriage to on 25 January 2022 [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Mellisa_Mafadzwa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 +
  
 
*[[File:Citizens'_Coalition_for_Change_(CCC).jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Citizens%27_Coalition_for_Change?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)]]
 
*[[File:Citizens'_Coalition_for_Change_(CCC).jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Citizens%27_Coalition_for_Change?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)]]

Latest revision as of 14:50, 27 January 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

Read more about Enzo Ishall's girlfriend Mellisa Mafadzwa whom he proposed marriage to on 25 January 2022 here


  • Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)

The MDC Alliance has rebranded to the Citizens' Coalition for Change. The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow. Read more about the party here







Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Reason Why Some People Are Not Contracting Coronavirus Even When Living Around Those Positive 27 Jan 2022

Grade 7 Results Not Yet Out- ZIMSEC 27 Jan 2022

CCC Double Fielding Saga: Candidate Withdraws 27 Jan 2022

Col Mamady Forgives Guinea Players For Failing To Win AFCON But Demands Refund 27 Jan 2022

Mwonzora Will Be Remembered As The Undertaker Of The MDC – Jonathan Moyo 27 Jan 2022

Beware Of Fraudsters: Health Ministry Speaks On FAKE Nursing Intake For January 27 Jan 2022

Tropical Depression Ana: Rains Sweep Away A Bridge, Collapse Houses In Manicaland 27 Jan 2022


More News


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

    More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=114705"