Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Featured Profiles Featured Profiles

Mellisa Mafadzwa

Read more about Enzo Ishall's girlfriend Mellisa Mafadzwa whom he proposed marriage to on 25 January 2022 here





Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)

The MDC Alliance has rebranded to the Citizens' Coalition for Change. The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow. Read more about the party here



















Recent Zimbabwe News Recent Zimbabwe News

10 Feb 2022 10 Feb 2022 10 Feb 2022 10 Feb 2022 10 Feb 2022 10 Feb 2022 10 Feb 2022



More News





Readers are finding these useful

More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.







<iframe

></iframe>