Latest revision as of 16:34, 10 February 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

Read more about Enzo Ishall's girlfriend Mellisa Mafadzwa whom he proposed marriage to on 25 January 2022 here


  • Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)

The MDC Alliance has rebranded to the Citizens' Coalition for Change. The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow. Read more about the party here







Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

135 000 Of The 150 000 Teachers Have Been Suspended – Raymond Majongwe 10 Feb 2022

Salary Industrial Action: Government Suspends Striking Teachers 10 Feb 2022

Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast: 10-12 February 2022 10 Feb 2022

Ministers Sign Performance Contracts Before President Mnangagwa 10 Feb 2022

Various NGOs In Zimbabwe Advertise Open Vacancies For February 2022 10 Feb 2022

Man Kills Ex-lover Who Allegedly Bewitched Him Causing Poor Performance In Bedroom 10 Feb 2022

UPDATE On AFM Pastor Raped And Killed: Killer Leaves Note 10 Feb 2022


More News


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



