Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Read more about Enzo Ishall's girlfriend Mellisa Mafadzwa whom he proposed marriage to on 25 January 2022 here
The MDC Alliance has rebranded to the Citizens' Coalition for Change. The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow. Read more about the party here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Responses To The Suspension Of Striking Teachers Without Pay 10 Feb 2022
List Of Successfully Nominated Candidates For 26 March 2022 By-elections 10 Feb 2022
A 50-year-old Woman Stabbed All Over The Body By An Unknown Assailant 10 Feb 2022
ZERA Issues Advisory On Hanging, Fallen Electricity Poles And Cables 10 Feb 2022
PICTURES: President Mnangagwa Commissions Another Batch Of ZUPCO Buses 10 Feb 2022
135 000 Of The 150 000 Teachers Have Been Suspended – Raymond Majongwe 10 Feb 2022
Salary Industrial Action: Government Suspends Striking Teachers Without Pay 10 Feb 2022
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Ndebele Video Lessons
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.