Latest revision as of 18:05, 10 February 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

Read more about Enzo Ishall's girlfriend Mellisa Mafadzwa whom he proposed marriage to on 25 January 2022 here


  • Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)

The MDC Alliance has rebranded to the Citizens' Coalition for Change. The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow. Read more about the party here







Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Responses To The Suspension Of Striking Teachers Without Pay 10 Feb 2022

List Of Successfully Nominated Candidates For 26 March 2022 By-elections 10 Feb 2022

A 50-year-old Woman Stabbed All Over The Body By An Unknown Assailant 10 Feb 2022

ZERA Issues Advisory On Hanging, Fallen Electricity Poles And Cables 10 Feb 2022

PICTURES: President Mnangagwa Commissions Another Batch Of ZUPCO Buses 10 Feb 2022

135 000 Of The 150 000 Teachers Have Been Suspended – Raymond Majongwe 10 Feb 2022

Salary Industrial Action: Government Suspends Striking Teachers Without Pay 10 Feb 2022


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



