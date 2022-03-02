Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
On 1 March 2022, the office of the President and Cabinet announced that Kumbirai Hodzi had resigned due to ill health requiring medical attention. Read more about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
The United States Sanctions 4 South Africans For Links With ISIS 02 Mar 2022
Govt Orders National Vaccination Blitz Targeting The 12-15-year Age Group 02 Mar 2022
Cabinet: The Entire Civil Service Should Return To Normal Working Hours 02 Mar 2022
ZACC Has Insufficient Evidence Against Former Minister In Corruption Case 02 Mar 2022
Teachers: Push Government To Pay Better Salaries If Extra Lessons Charges Are High 02 Mar 2022
Some Teachers’ Unions Distance Themselves From NJNC-Government Salary Deal 02 Mar 2022
11 Of The 16 Arrested For Violence, Murder At CCC Kwekwe Rally Released 02 Mar 2022
