Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Kumbirai Hodzi

On 1 March 2022, the office of the President and Cabinet announced that Kumbirai Hodzi had resigned due to ill health requiring medical attention. Read more about him here








Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

The United States Sanctions 4 South Africans For Links With ISIS 02 Mar 2022

Govt Orders National Vaccination Blitz Targeting The 12-15-year Age Group 02 Mar 2022

Cabinet: The Entire Civil Service Should Return To Normal Working Hours 02 Mar 2022

ZACC Has Insufficient Evidence Against Former Minister In Corruption Case 02 Mar 2022

Teachers: Push Government To Pay Better Salaries If Extra Lessons Charges Are High 02 Mar 2022

Some Teachers’ Unions Distance Themselves From NJNC-Government Salary Deal 02 Mar 2022

11 Of The 16 Arrested For Violence, Murder At CCC Kwekwe Rally Released 02 Mar 2022


