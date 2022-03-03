Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • London Boy

Read about London Boy whose video went viral here








Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Govt Suspends More ‘Incapacitated’ Teachers 03 Mar 2022

Mwonzora Distances MDC-T From Court Application To Stop By-elections 03 Mar 2022

Soldiers From Presidential Guard Arrested In Farm Armed Robbery 03 Mar 2022

UK Govt Zimbabwe Travel Advice {Press Release} 03 Mar 2022

Two Ukrainian Footballers Killed Fighting Russia Invasion 03 Mar 2022

United States Extends Sanctions On Zimbabwe 03 Mar 2022

Khupe Hints At Working With Chamisa 03 Mar 2022


