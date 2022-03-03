Pindula

Read about '''London Boy''' whose video went viral [https://www.pindula.co.zw/London_Boy_Mahorror?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
Latest revision as of 18:35, 3 March 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • London Boy

Read about London Boy whose video went viral here








Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwean Student Narrates Escape From Ukraine 07 Mar 2022

Former Transport ‘Mogul’ Builds House Which Looks Like A Bus 07 Mar 2022

CCC Double Candidacy Saga: Hlabano Refuses To Step Aside 07 Mar 2022

Kenyan Taskforce Searches For Missing Zimbabwean Boy 07 Mar 2022

Machete Gang Leader Killed In Police Shootout 07 Mar 2022

Former SA President Zuma Backs Putin In Ukraine Conflict {Full Statement} 07 Mar 2022

Zimbabwe’ Borders Now Open To All Travellers 07 Mar 2022


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



