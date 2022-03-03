Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Read about London Boy whose video went viral here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwean Student Narrates Escape From Ukraine 07 Mar 2022
Former Transport ‘Mogul’ Builds House Which Looks Like A Bus 07 Mar 2022
CCC Double Candidacy Saga: Hlabano Refuses To Step Aside 07 Mar 2022
Kenyan Taskforce Searches For Missing Zimbabwean Boy 07 Mar 2022
Machete Gang Leader Killed In Police Shootout 07 Mar 2022
Former SA President Zuma Backs Putin In Ukraine Conflict {Full Statement} 07 Mar 2022
Zimbabwe’ Borders Now Open To All Travellers 07 Mar 2022
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.