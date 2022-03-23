Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Zimbabwe By-elections

Check the full list of candidates for the Parliamentary by-elections on 26 March 2022 here








Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Seh Calaz’s Former Wife Demands Child Support 23 Mar 2022

Pindula App Downloaded More Than 10,000 Times. Thank You! 23 Mar 2022

‘My Soul Is ZANU PF’, Says Robert Mugabe Jr 23 Mar 2022

CCC Discovers Anomalies On Voters Roll & Ballot Papers In Bulawayo 23 Mar 2022

Mnangagwa Replaces Munkuli’s Car Burnt By ZANU PF Members 23 Mar 2022

How Electricity Split Meters Help Landlords And Tenants Spend Less On Power 23 Mar 2022

Pay Your Bills, Service Delivery Has Improved – City Of Harare 23 Mar 2022


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



