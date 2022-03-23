Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
*[[File:March By-election.jpg|thumb|left|
*[[File:March By-election.jpg|thumb|left||link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Zimbabwe By-elections]]
Check the full list of candidates for the '''Parliamentary by-elections on 26 March 2022''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Check the full list of candidates for the Parliamentary by-elections on 26 March 2022 here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe’s Former Health Minister Dr Parirenyatwa Elected SAA President 25 Mar 2022
VP Chiwenga Pleads With Church Leaders To ‘Impress’ POLAD Rejecters To Change Their Minds 25 Mar 2022
By-elections To Determine Zimbabwe’s Official Opposition – Mangwana 25 Mar 2022
26 March By-elections: Enough Security Personnel Deployed – Minister 25 Mar 2022
WATCH: North Korea Launches New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile 25 Mar 2022
New Twist To Mamombe, Chimbiri Abduction Case 25 Mar 2022
Job Vacancies: Audit Assistant, Repairs & Maintenance Manager, Fuel Attendant 25 Mar 2022
