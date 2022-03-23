Pindula

==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
  
*[[File:March By-election.jpg|thumb|left|400px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Zimbabwe By-elections]]
  
 
Check the full list of candidates for the '''Parliamentary by-elections on 26 March 2022''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Zimbabwe By-elections

Check the full list of candidates for the Parliamentary by-elections on 26 March 2022 here








Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe’s Former Health Minister Dr Parirenyatwa Elected SAA President 25 Mar 2022

VP Chiwenga Pleads With Church Leaders To ‘Impress’ POLAD Rejecters To Change Their Minds 25 Mar 2022

By-elections To Determine Zimbabwe’s Official Opposition – Mangwana 25 Mar 2022

26 March By-elections: Enough Security Personnel Deployed – Minister 25 Mar 2022

WATCH: North Korea Launches New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile 25 Mar 2022

New Twist To Mamombe, Chimbiri Abduction Case 25 Mar 2022

Job Vacancies: Audit Assistant, Repairs & Maintenance Manager, Fuel Attendant 25 Mar 2022


More News


