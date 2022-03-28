Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
 
Check the full list of candidates for the '''Parliamentary by-elections on 26 March 2022''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.







Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Bulawayo Residents Engage Lawyers As They Demand Information On Parking Tender To SA Company 28 Mar 2022

WATCH: CCC Rallies Attendees Only Wanted Entertainment – Mutsvangwa 28 Mar 2022

WATCH: We Won Despite Rigging – CCC Leader Chamisa 28 Mar 2022

Scott Sakupwanya Replaces Mike Chimombe As AAG President, Passion Java Out 28 Mar 2022

“The Supreme Court Of Public Opinion Spoke AT The Weekend” – Magaisa 28 Mar 2022

Taliban Bars Government Employees Without Beards From Work 28 Mar 2022

Mwonzora Speaks On Prospects Of Working With CCC, Chamisa 28 Mar 2022


