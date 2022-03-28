Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
Check the full list of candidates for the '''Parliamentary by-elections on 26 March 2022''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Bulawayo Residents Engage Lawyers As They Demand Information On Parking Tender To SA Company 28 Mar 2022
WATCH: CCC Rallies Attendees Only Wanted Entertainment – Mutsvangwa 28 Mar 2022
WATCH: We Won Despite Rigging – CCC Leader Chamisa 28 Mar 2022
Scott Sakupwanya Replaces Mike Chimombe As AAG President, Passion Java Out 28 Mar 2022
“The Supreme Court Of Public Opinion Spoke AT The Weekend” – Magaisa 28 Mar 2022
Taliban Bars Government Employees Without Beards From Work 28 Mar 2022
Mwonzora Speaks On Prospects Of Working With CCC, Chamisa 28 Mar 2022
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Ndebele Video Lessons
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.