Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
 
{{huge|[https://zero.pindula.co.zw/7-useful-internet-things-you-do-for-free-without-buying-data-bundles/ 7 Useful Internet Things You Can Do For Free - Without Buying Data Bundles]}}
 
Latest revision as of 09:07, 8 April 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Consumer Watchdog ‘Concerned’ Over Incessant Price Increases 08 Apr 2022

Murdered Zimbabwean Immigrant A Victim Of ZANU PF Incompetence, Corruption And Brutality – ZAPU 08 Apr 2022

ZimStats Hires ‘ZANU PF Youths’ For National Population Census 08 Apr 2022

7 Useful Internet Things You Do For Free – Without Buying Data Bundles 08 Apr 2022

Govt Bans Holiday Lessons 08 Apr 2022

SA: Murdered Zimbabwean Man’s Wife Flees Her Home 08 Apr 2022

Chamisa Not An Ordained AFM Pastor – Bishop Madawo 08 Apr 2022


