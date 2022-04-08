Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
m
m
 
Line 3: Line 3:
  
 
{{huge|[https://zero.pindula.co.zw/7-useful-internet-things-you-do-for-free-without-buying-data-bundles/ 7 Useful Internet Things You Can Do For Free - Without Buying Data Bundles]}}
 
{{huge|[https://zero.pindula.co.zw/7-useful-internet-things-you-do-for-free-without-buying-data-bundles/ 7 Useful Internet Things You Can Do For Free - Without Buying Data Bundles]}}
<!--
 
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
 
 
*[[File:March By-election.jpg|thumb|left|400px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Zimbabwe By-elections]]
 
 
Check the full list of candidates for the '''Parliamentary by-elections on 26 March 2022''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022)?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
-->
 
 
<br></br>
 
<!--
 
*[[File:Killer-T.jpg|thumb|left|200px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Killer T]]
 
 
Zimdancehall musician '''Killer T''', is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
-->
 
 
 
<br></br>
 
 
 
<!--
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CACc3jdsyv8||||frame|}}
 
 
''This week's featured video, '''Amai''', is a song done by [[Charlie Kay]] appreciating the work done by mothers.
 
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;
 
 
==[[File:Audio-icon.png|30px|link=]] This Week's Podcasts==
 
 
* '''Featured: [https://anchor.fm/noflexxzone/episodes/Episode-14---No-Black-People-emm3kq No Black People?]'''
 
 
* '''[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZDAeBYkTXE Bully Culture]''' ''by Undomesticated Podcast.''
 
 
* '''[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79Fxfyt3VNU Rushaya Nyadzi...]''' ''by Undomesticated Podcast''
 
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;
 
-->
 
 
 
==[[File:Newspaper-icon.png|40px|link=]] Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
==[[File:Newspaper-icon.png|40px|link=]] Recent Zimbabwe News==
 
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
 
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>

Latest revision as of 10:24, 8 April 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

7 Useful Internet Things You Can Do For Free - Without Buying Data Bundles

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Bob Nyabinde Now Paralysed And Visually Impaired 08 Apr 2022

Nurses’ Negligence Results In Newborn Baby Losing Leg 08 Apr 2022

Zimbabwean Man Says He Was Saved From SA Mob By Pedi Accent 08 Apr 2022

Govt Suspends Over 1 000 Teachers Over ‘Incapacitation’ 08 Apr 2022

Consumer Watchdog ‘Concerned’ Over Incessant Price Increases 08 Apr 2022

Murdered Zimbabwean Immigrant A Victim Of ZANU PF Incompetence, Corruption And Brutality – ZAPU 08 Apr 2022

ZimStats Hires ‘ZANU PF Youths’ For National Population Census 08 Apr 2022


More News


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

    More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=116469"