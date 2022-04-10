Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Pindula News is best enjoyed via the app. Download it here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Govt Sets Aside $17 Billion For 2022 Road Works 10 Apr 2022
Parliament Adopts Motion To Enact The ‘Patriotic Bill’ 10 Apr 2022
Parliament Sets Committee To Discuss CCC Colours 10 Apr 2022
Chin’ono Sparks Debate On State Of Cancer Treatment In Zimbabwe 10 Apr 2022
Ndebele King Urges Zimbabweans Living In SA To Return Home 10 Apr 2022
49 Injured As Another Inter Africa Bus Overturns 10 Apr 2022
Traditional Sex Enhancement Supplements Fuelling HIV 10 Apr 2022
