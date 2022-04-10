Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
  
Pindula News is best enjoyed via the app. Download it here
  
 
Recent Zimbabwe News

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Pindula News is best enjoyed via the app. Download it here

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Chebundo’s Ambitious Promises To ZANU PF Collapse 11 Apr 2022

Man Kills Friend Over Girlfriend 11 Apr 2022

‘Mwonzora MPs Were Doing ZANU PF’s Bidding In Parliament’ 11 Apr 2022

Botswana Detects New COVID-19 Variant | Full Statement 11 Apr 2022

Police Fail To Produce Financial Records For 16 ZRP Farms 11 Apr 2022

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In Botswana 11 Apr 2022

Helicopter That Ferried Mai TT To Her Wedding Crashes, Pilot Killed 11 Apr 2022


