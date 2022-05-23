Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 20:07, 23 May 2022
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Pindula News is best enjoyed via the app. Download it here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Teachers Accuse Mthuli Ncube Of Arrogance 23 May 2022
Kazembe Escapes Jail After Compensating Woman (58) Teargassed By Police In 2019 23 May 2022
Zimbabwe Weather Report & Forecast: 23 To 25 May 2022 23 May 2022
CCC Mourns Chief Nicodemus Vusumuzi Mabhikwa 23 May 2022
Police In Beitbridge Arrest Border Jumping Murder And Rape Suspect 23 May 2022
It’s Time For Zimbabwe To Dump Its Local Currency – Hanke 23 May 2022
Telecel Introduces USD Data, Voice And SMS Bundles 23 May 2022
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Reading Zimbabwe - committed to discover and celebrate Zimbabwean literatures
- Ndebele Video Lessons
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.