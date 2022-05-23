Pindula

==Useful Pages==
*'''[https://readingzimbabwe.com/ Reading Zimbabwe]''' - ''committed to discover and celebrate Zimbabwean literatures''
 
*'''[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1G_EFMVtec&list=PLnsIUO2h0ugGXcsV19qQZtHYUQNW3n8uP Ndebele Video Lessons]'''
 
*'''[[Distances in Zimbabwe]]'''

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Pindula News is best enjoyed via the app. Download it here

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Teachers Accuse Mthuli Ncube Of Arrogance 23 May 2022

Kazembe Escapes Jail After Compensating Woman (58) Teargassed By Police In 2019 23 May 2022

Zimbabwe Weather Report & Forecast: 23 To 25 May 2022 23 May 2022

CCC Mourns Chief Nicodemus Vusumuzi Mabhikwa 23 May 2022

Police In Beitbridge Arrest Border Jumping Murder And Rape Suspect 23 May 2022

It’s Time For Zimbabwe To Dump Its Local Currency – Hanke 23 May 2022

Telecel Introduces USD Data, Voice And SMS Bundles 23 May 2022


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



