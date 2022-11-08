Pindula

==Readers are finding these useful==
 
*'''[[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]'''
 
* '''[[List of Hospitals in Zimbabwe]]'''. <br/>
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Pindula News is best enjoyed via the app. Download it here

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Police Accused Of Failing To Prevent Suspected ZANU PF Activists From Disrupting CCC Event 08 Nov 2022

TIMB Says Voedsel Remains Operational 08 Nov 2022

MSU Bans Students From Holding Side Graduation Events 08 Nov 2022

Victoria Falls City Council’s Finance Director Suspended 08 Nov 2022

Govt Introduces Grain Swap Facility To Encourage Production Of Small Grains 08 Nov 2022

South Africa Officially Seizes 23 Pieces Of Gold From Henritta Rushwaya’s Former Driver 08 Nov 2022

Zimbabwe Has Shortage Of Special Needs Teachers – Deputy Minister 08 Nov 2022


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



