Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|32
|23
|5
|4
Stats last updated: 28 April 2020:0642HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Government Dispatches Price Control Monitors To Force Retailers To Comply With The Govt’s Directive To Reduce Prices – Report 28 Apr 2020
Health Services Board Bigwigs Controversially Award Themselves Hefty Additional Allowances – Report 28 Apr 2020
ZRP Arrests Temba Mliswa For “Undermining Police Authority” 28 Apr 2020
Fake Lockdown Enforcing Police Rob Businessman Of US$59 000 28 Apr 2020
PICTURE: El Salvado Inmates Crammed 28 Apr 2020
Govt Confirms The Presence Of Unauthorised Coronavirus Institutions 28 Apr 2020
FULL TEXT: Malaria Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus 28 Apr 2020
Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 28 April 2020 28 Apr 2020
“You’ll See Us In The Next Few Weeks Announcing The Recovery Package,” Mthuli Ncube 28 Apr 2020
Facebook Set To Launch Coronavirus Information Centre In Zimbabwe 28 Apr 2020
PICTURES: Police Clash With Citizens Over Food Hampers In Johannesburg 28 Apr 2020
Chamisa Responds To “The Opposition Party Is Finished,” Reports 28 Apr 2020
Fake Soldier Arrested At A Mealie-Meal Queue 28 Apr 2020
FLASHBACK: The Late DJ Peter Johns On Radio 3 (Audio) 28 Apr 2020
Former ZAPU Member Charles Madonko Has Died 28 Apr 2020
Zimbabwean Parliament Criticised For Neglecting Its Oversight Role On Use Of Public Resources 28 Apr 2020
Doubts Over Accuracy Of COVID-19 Testing Kits After Producing Contradicting Results On 3 Nurses 28 Apr 2020
Soldiers Critically Injured In Kariba Airlifted To Harare For Advanced Treatment 28 Apr 2020
Former Harare Mayor Proposes Minimum Qualifications For Councillors And Mayors 28 Apr 2020
Veteran Radio Disc Jockey, PJ Has Died 28 Apr 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here