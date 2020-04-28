Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 04:43, 28 April 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
32 23 5 4

Stats last updated: 28 April 2020:0642HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Government Dispatches Price Control Monitors To Force Retailers To Comply With The Govt’s Directive To Reduce Prices – Report 28 Apr 2020

Health Services Board Bigwigs Controversially Award Themselves Hefty Additional Allowances – Report 28 Apr 2020

ZRP Arrests Temba Mliswa For “Undermining Police Authority” 28 Apr 2020

Fake Lockdown Enforcing Police Rob Businessman Of US$59 000 28 Apr 2020

PICTURE: El Salvado Inmates Crammed 28 Apr 2020

Govt Confirms The Presence Of Unauthorised Coronavirus Institutions 28 Apr 2020

FULL TEXT: Malaria Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus 28 Apr 2020

Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 28 April 2020 28 Apr 2020

“You’ll See Us In The Next Few Weeks Announcing The Recovery Package,” Mthuli Ncube 28 Apr 2020

Facebook Set To Launch Coronavirus Information Centre In Zimbabwe 28 Apr 2020

PICTURES: Police Clash With Citizens Over Food Hampers In Johannesburg 28 Apr 2020

Chamisa Responds To “The Opposition Party Is Finished,” Reports 28 Apr 2020

Fake Soldier Arrested At A Mealie-Meal Queue 28 Apr 2020

FLASHBACK: The Late DJ Peter Johns On Radio 3 (Audio) 28 Apr 2020

Former ZAPU Member Charles Madonko Has Died 28 Apr 2020

Zimbabwean Parliament Criticised For Neglecting Its Oversight Role On Use Of Public Resources 28 Apr 2020

Doubts Over Accuracy Of COVID-19 Testing Kits After Producing Contradicting Results On 3 Nurses 28 Apr 2020

Soldiers Critically Injured In Kariba Airlifted To Harare For Advanced Treatment 28 Apr 2020

Former Harare Mayor Proposes Minimum Qualifications For Councillors And Mayors 28 Apr 2020

Veteran Radio Disc Jockey, PJ Has Died 28 Apr 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



