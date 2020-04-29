Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Recently Updated==
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|32
|23
|5
|4
Stats last updated: 29 April 2020:0900HRS
Recently Updated
- Tambudzani Mohadi
- St. John’s College
- Hartmann House Prep School
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Morgen Komichi
- Peterhouse Boys
- Peterhouse Group of Schools
- St. George's College
- Bridget Gavanga
- Miss Becky
- Helliate Rushwaya
- Hardlife Mudzingwa
- Nobuntu
- Coke on the Beat
- Radio 3
Recent Zimbabwe News
Tsitsi Dangarembga Says It’s Always “A Business Transaction” With China, “Not Help” 29 Apr 2020
WATCH: Tensions Running High Between Gold Miner And Villagers In Uzumba-Marambapfungwe 29 Apr 2020
Mliswa Declares War On Land Barons In Norton 29 Apr 2020
Khupe Issues Stern Warning To Nyikadzino 29 Apr 2020
Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 29 April 2020 29 Apr 2020
LIST: Prices Of Some Vegetables Fall Significantly At Mbare Musika 29 Apr 2020
Kenyan Scientist Unveils The World’s First Antiretroviral Drug Taken Once-A-Year 29 Apr 2020
Tobacco Auction Floors Open Today For 2020 Marketing Season 29 Apr 2020
Russian President Putin Extends National Paid Leave 29 Apr 2020
“We Pray Your Esteemed Office Proactively Declares Bulawayo’s Woes A National Disaster.” Residents To ED 29 Apr 2020
Mwonzora Speaks On Campaign Posters 29 Apr 2020
FULL TEXT: Ministry Of Health Update On COVID-19 – 28 April 2020 29 Apr 2020
Marondera Nurses Defy Govt Directive 29 Apr 2020
Farmer Trampled To Death By Herd Of Elephants 29 Apr 2020
Mobile Money Volumes Dominate National Payment Systems – RBZ 29 Apr 2020
Juventus Striker Paulo Dybala Tests Positive For Coronavirus For The 4th Time 29 Apr 2020
China To Help Zimbabwe Build A 2100 MW Thermal Power Plant – Report 28 Apr 2020
Residents & Informal Traders File An Application To Stop The Local And Central Government From Demolishing Vending Stalls 28 Apr 2020
MDC T’s Nyikadzino Writes To ZEC, Advises ZEC Not To Confuse His Party With Other MDC Formations 28 Apr 2020
Khupe Fired From Her Party 28 Apr 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here