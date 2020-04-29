Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 07:04, 29 April 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
32 23 5 4

Stats last updated: 29 April 2020:0900HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Tsitsi Dangarembga Says It’s Always “A Business Transaction” With China, “Not Help” 29 Apr 2020

WATCH: Tensions Running High Between Gold Miner And Villagers In Uzumba-Marambapfungwe 29 Apr 2020

Mliswa Declares War On Land Barons In Norton 29 Apr 2020

Khupe Issues Stern Warning To Nyikadzino 29 Apr 2020

Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 29 April 2020 29 Apr 2020

LIST: Prices Of Some Vegetables Fall Significantly At Mbare Musika 29 Apr 2020

Kenyan Scientist Unveils The World’s First Antiretroviral Drug Taken Once-A-Year 29 Apr 2020

Tobacco Auction Floors Open Today For 2020 Marketing Season 29 Apr 2020

Russian President Putin Extends National Paid Leave 29 Apr 2020

“We Pray Your Esteemed Office Proactively Declares Bulawayo’s Woes A National Disaster.” Residents To ED 29 Apr 2020

Mwonzora Speaks On Campaign Posters 29 Apr 2020

FULL TEXT: Ministry Of Health Update On COVID-19 – 28 April 2020 29 Apr 2020

Marondera Nurses Defy Govt Directive 29 Apr 2020

Farmer Trampled To Death By Herd Of Elephants 29 Apr 2020

Mobile Money Volumes Dominate National Payment Systems – RBZ 29 Apr 2020

Juventus Striker Paulo Dybala Tests Positive For Coronavirus For The 4th Time 29 Apr 2020

China To Help Zimbabwe Build A 2100 MW Thermal Power Plant – Report 28 Apr 2020

Residents & Informal Traders File An Application To Stop The Local And Central Government From Demolishing Vending Stalls 28 Apr 2020

MDC T’s Nyikadzino Writes To ZEC, Advises ZEC Not To Confuse His Party With Other MDC Formations 28 Apr 2020

Khupe Fired From Her Party 28 Apr 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



