Latest revision as of 03:59, 30 April 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|40
|31
|5
|4
Stats last updated: 30 April 2020:0600HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
WATCH: Scores Of Foreign Nationals Receive Food Parcels In South Africa 30 Apr 2020
“I Was Thinking About What Happens After This Extended Lockdown Ends,” – ED 30 Apr 2020
Tobacco Farmers To Be Paid 50% Of Their Money In Forex 30 Apr 2020
LaLiga Players Authorised To Return To Training 30 Apr 2020
“They Can’t,” – Govt’s Response To Schools Demanding 2nd Term Fees 30 Apr 2020
Electricity Tariffs Effective 1 March 2020 30 Apr 2020
“We Now Have The Capacity To Test 2000 Cases Per Day,” – Health Minister 30 Apr 2020
High Court Orders Demolitions To Be Stopped 30 Apr 2020
FULL TEXT: Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 29 April 2020 30 Apr 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus Cases Rise To 40 30 Apr 2020
DOWNLOAD: Govt’s SI 96 of 2020 Deferral Of Rent & Mortgage Payments During National Lockdown 29 Apr 2020
Dominican Convent Primary School Announce Second Term Online Classes For All Grades 29 Apr 2020
Steward Health Rebrands To Maisha Health Fund 29 Apr 2020
FILL IN: COVID-19 Relief For Zimbabweans In South Africa Application Form 29 Apr 2020
ZRP Approaches Interpol For Assistance In Trying To Locate Frank Buyanga 29 Apr 2020
India To Donate COVID-19 Medicines And 1000 Tonnes Of Rice To Zimbabwe 29 Apr 2020
WATCH: Thabo Mbeki Praising Zimbabweans And Their Understanding Of Farming 29 Apr 2020
Highlanders Raise ZWL $10k+ For Ekusileni Medical Center Through Crowd Funding 29 Apr 2020
Strive Masiywa Beats Mark Zuckerberg To Become The World’s Most Influential Businessman On Facebook – Report 29 Apr 2020
FULL TEXT: RBZ’s Resolutions Of The Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Held On 24 April 2020 29 Apr 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here