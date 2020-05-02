Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 04:11, 2 May 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
34 25 5 4

Stats last updated: 2 May 2020:0610HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

“Revenue Collected Surpassed The Target,” – ZIMRA 02 May 2020

FULL LIST: Ecocash, One Money Agents Whose Accounts Were Frozen 02 May 2020

UPDATE: Zim Coronavirus Cases Reviewed Down To 34 – 01 May 2020 02 May 2020

Govt Speaks On Forced Unpaid Leave 02 May 2020

RBZ Orders Banks To Freeze EcoCash, OneMoney Agents Suspected Of Involvement In Illicit Forex Deals 01 May 2020

Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Lockdown ‘Levels’ Explained 01 May 2020

Mnangagwa Announces ZW$18 Billion Economic Rescue And Stimulus Package 01 May 2020

WATCH: Huge Crowd At Chigovanyika Shopping Centre In Spite Lockdown 01 May 2020

FULL THREAD: Reasons Why The Health Services Board Should Be Disbanded 01 May 2020

Schools, Universities, Colleges To Remain Closed Indefinitely 01 May 2020

English Clubs Reiterate Their Commitment To Finish 2019/20 Season 01 May 2020

FULL TEXT: Zimbabwean Consulate In Jo’burg Update On Registration For Voluntary Repatriation 01 May 2020

Zimbabwean Govt Extends Lockdown By A Further Two Weeks, Again 01 May 2020

DStv Warns Its Customers To Be Wary Of Bogus Agents And Installers 01 May 2020

FULL TEXT: ZLHR Solidarity Statement On International Workers Day 01 May 2020

ZIFA Keeping PSL In The Dark 01 May 2020

FULL TEXT: ARTUZ Statement In Commemoration Of Workers’ Day 01 May 2020

More Returnees Quarantined In Victoria Falls 01 May 2020

Rural Teachers Vow To Resist Premature Reopening Of Schools 01 May 2020

China ‘Shuts Out’ WHO In COVID-19 Investigations 01 May 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



