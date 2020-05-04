Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
34 25 5 4

Stats last updated: 4 May 2020:0704HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Aloisa Bunjira Formally Makes His Intentions To Be The Next ZIFA President Known 04 May 2020

4300+ Youths Apply For The Youth Relief Fund 04 May 2020

Chitungwiza Town Council Employees Have Not Received A Full Salary In 4 Years 04 May 2020

Joshua Nkomo’s Family Distance Themselves From Joshua Nkomo National Foundation’s Political Gathering To Bring ED & Chamisa Together 04 May 2020

Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 03 May 2020 04 May 2020

James Makamba’s Blue Ridge Spar Set To Reopen In July 04 May 2020

Zimbabwean Embassy In South Africa Organise Busses To Take Stranded Zimbos To Beitbridge 04 May 2020

ZRP Arrests 19 317 People During The National Lockdown 04 May 2020

IBosso Fans Start A Campaign To Source Basic Commodities For Players 04 May 2020

NetOne Might Stop Sponsoring iBosso, Caps United & Black Rhinos – Report 04 May 2020

Self-Isolation Violating Bulawayo ZIMRA Employee Tests Negative For COVID-19 04 May 2020

Govt’s Revision Of COVID-19 Cases A Cause For Concern 03 May 2020

Kazembe Sceptical About Smuggling Videos And Pictures 03 May 2020

FULL TEXT: EFF Zimbabwe World Press Day Statement 03 May 2020

Wearing A Face Mask May Give You A False Sense Of Security 03 May 2020

WATCH: Hilarious Magamba TV Skit On ‘Shingi Munyeza’ Quitting PAC 03 May 2020

Local Clubs Will Pay Heavily For Season Switch 03 May 2020

WATCH: The Attorney General Speaks On The Issue Of Deferred Rent Payments 03 May 2020

Zimbabwe Concerned Over Botswana’s ‘Unprocedural’ Deportations 03 May 2020

WATCH: Killer Zivhu Explains The Source Of His Wealth 03 May 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

