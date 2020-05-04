Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 05:04, 4 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|34
|25
|5
|4
Stats last updated: 4 May 2020:0704HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Aloisa Bunjira Formally Makes His Intentions To Be The Next ZIFA President Known 04 May 2020
4300+ Youths Apply For The Youth Relief Fund 04 May 2020
Chitungwiza Town Council Employees Have Not Received A Full Salary In 4 Years 04 May 2020
Joshua Nkomo’s Family Distance Themselves From Joshua Nkomo National Foundation’s Political Gathering To Bring ED & Chamisa Together 04 May 2020
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 03 May 2020 04 May 2020
James Makamba’s Blue Ridge Spar Set To Reopen In July 04 May 2020
Zimbabwean Embassy In South Africa Organise Busses To Take Stranded Zimbos To Beitbridge 04 May 2020
ZRP Arrests 19 317 People During The National Lockdown 04 May 2020
IBosso Fans Start A Campaign To Source Basic Commodities For Players 04 May 2020
NetOne Might Stop Sponsoring iBosso, Caps United & Black Rhinos – Report 04 May 2020
Self-Isolation Violating Bulawayo ZIMRA Employee Tests Negative For COVID-19 04 May 2020
Govt’s Revision Of COVID-19 Cases A Cause For Concern 03 May 2020
Kazembe Sceptical About Smuggling Videos And Pictures 03 May 2020
FULL TEXT: EFF Zimbabwe World Press Day Statement 03 May 2020
Wearing A Face Mask May Give You A False Sense Of Security 03 May 2020
WATCH: Hilarious Magamba TV Skit On ‘Shingi Munyeza’ Quitting PAC 03 May 2020
Local Clubs Will Pay Heavily For Season Switch 03 May 2020
WATCH: The Attorney General Speaks On The Issue Of Deferred Rent Payments 03 May 2020
Zimbabwe Concerned Over Botswana’s ‘Unprocedural’ Deportations 03 May 2020
WATCH: Killer Zivhu Explains The Source Of His Wealth 03 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
