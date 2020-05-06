Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|34
|25
|5
|4
Stats last updated: 6 May 2020:0640HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Chiwenga: I Was Ready To Bring English Clubs To Zimbabwe Before Stadium Ban 05 May 2020
Businesses No Longer Required To Test Workers For Coronavirus 05 May 2020
Mutoko District Set To Respray Malaria Hotspots 05 May 2020
3 Reasons Why Khupe Targeted These FOUR MDC Alliance MPs – Magaisa 05 May 2020
Govt Warns Of Used Face Masks On The Market 05 May 2020
‘It’s Wrong To Attack Econet. It Is Not The Problem’ 05 May 2020
‘MDC Alliance MP Lied About What Caused The Accident’ 05 May 2020
FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance Statement In Response To The Recall Of Its MPs 05 May 2020
Telecel Responds To Reports Claiming It Is Closing 05 May 2020
Nurses To Avoid COVID-19 Patients Until They Get PPEs 05 May 2020
2 Deportees Fined $800 Each For Skipping COVID-19 Quarantine 05 May 2020
Biti Accuses Mnangagwa Of Trying To Destroy The MDC After Khupe Recalls MDC Alliance MPs 05 May 2020
Financial Intelligence Unit Launches Investigation Into Bragging ‘Money Changer’ Video Clip 05 May 2020
Nyikadzino Recalls 2 MDC-T MPs From Parliament 05 May 2020
TIP: Don’t Leave The House To Buy Airtime For Online Learning. Use This Website Or WhatsApp 05 May 2020
FULL TEXT: ZIFA Statement On State Of Football And Start Of Premier Soccer League 05 May 2020
Khupe Recalls MDC Alliance MPs From Parliament 05 May 2020
Conventional Buses Back On Intra City Routes 05 May 2020
Typhoid Case In Hatcliffe Extension 05 May 2020
Kazembe Refuses To Condemn Growing Arrests Of Citizens For ‘Insulting’ Mnangagwa 05 May 2020
