==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 18:53, 8 May 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
34 21 9 4

Stats last updated: 8 May 2020:2051HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

“We Enjoy Having MDC As Opposition, But We Don’t Wish Them Dead” – ZANU PF 08 May 2020

Tsenengamu Warns Mwonzora And Co. Against Journeying To A Mountain With A Hyena 08 May 2020

Zim Govt Speaks On “Placing Citizens In The Diaspora In Strategic Positions” Post COVID-19 08 May 2020

ED: Zimbabwe Could Have Done Better In Terms Of Development And Fighting COVID-19 08 May 2020

Zimbabwe Exempts Foreign Diplomats From Mandatory Quarantine 08 May 2020

“It’s A Trap,” Magaisa On Interim Order Directing Govt To Pay MDC Alliance Its Money 08 May 2020

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Pictures Of Victims Of Police Brutality Spark Outrage 08 May 2020

JUST IN: Registrar General Clemence Masango Granted Bail 08 May 2020

South Africa Imposes 5-Year Travel Ban On Zimbabwean Returnees 08 May 2020

“We Will Get Through This Together!” – President Mnangagwa 08 May 2020

Bopela: “I’m Now In Control Of The Party,” As Mzembi And People’s Party Leadership Resign 08 May 2020

Zimbabwe Coronavirus Frontline Nurses Get Their Paltry Allowances 08 May 2020

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwe? 08 May 2020

FULL TEXT: RBZ Clarifies On Reports Saying “EU Blacklists Zimbabwe For Terrorist Funding” 08 May 2020

“Look At My Face And Tell Me I’m Joking,” Sikhala Vows To Deal With ED, Again 08 May 2020

Zim Security Forces On High Alert Amid Threats Of Infiltration By Islamic Groups 08 May 2020

“Khupe Is Not A Member Of POLAD,” – Komichi 08 May 2020

PICTURES: Tottenham’s Son Completes Military Training 08 May 2020

MDC Youths Aligned To Khupe Fail To Take Over Harvest House 08 May 2020

FULL TEXT: High Court Provisional Judgement On The MDC Alliance Political Party’s Funds 08 May 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



