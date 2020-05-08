Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 18:53, 8 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|34
|21
|9
|4
Stats last updated: 8 May 2020:2051HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
“We Enjoy Having MDC As Opposition, But We Don’t Wish Them Dead” – ZANU PF 08 May 2020
Tsenengamu Warns Mwonzora And Co. Against Journeying To A Mountain With A Hyena 08 May 2020
Zim Govt Speaks On “Placing Citizens In The Diaspora In Strategic Positions” Post COVID-19 08 May 2020
ED: Zimbabwe Could Have Done Better In Terms Of Development And Fighting COVID-19 08 May 2020
Zimbabwe Exempts Foreign Diplomats From Mandatory Quarantine 08 May 2020
“It’s A Trap,” Magaisa On Interim Order Directing Govt To Pay MDC Alliance Its Money 08 May 2020
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Pictures Of Victims Of Police Brutality Spark Outrage 08 May 2020
JUST IN: Registrar General Clemence Masango Granted Bail 08 May 2020
South Africa Imposes 5-Year Travel Ban On Zimbabwean Returnees 08 May 2020
“We Will Get Through This Together!” – President Mnangagwa 08 May 2020
Bopela: “I’m Now In Control Of The Party,” As Mzembi And People’s Party Leadership Resign 08 May 2020
Zimbabwe Coronavirus Frontline Nurses Get Their Paltry Allowances 08 May 2020
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwe? 08 May 2020
FULL TEXT: RBZ Clarifies On Reports Saying “EU Blacklists Zimbabwe For Terrorist Funding” 08 May 2020
“Look At My Face And Tell Me I’m Joking,” Sikhala Vows To Deal With ED, Again 08 May 2020
Zim Security Forces On High Alert Amid Threats Of Infiltration By Islamic Groups 08 May 2020
“Khupe Is Not A Member Of POLAD,” – Komichi 08 May 2020
PICTURES: Tottenham’s Son Completes Military Training 08 May 2020
MDC Youths Aligned To Khupe Fail To Take Over Harvest House 08 May 2020
FULL TEXT: High Court Provisional Judgement On The MDC Alliance Political Party’s Funds 08 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here