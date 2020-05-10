Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
| 9
| 9
| 4
| 4
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: May 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 03:43, 10 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|36
|23
|9
|4
Stats last updated: 10 May 2020:0543HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
MDC Alliance Councillors Defy Mwonzora 10 May 2020
Bulawayo Family With 5 Members Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Speaks About Stigmatisation 10 May 2020
Mwonzora Challenges Sikhala To Resign From Parliament 10 May 2020
Govt Defends Econet, NetOne Data Price Hike 10 May 2020
RBZ Printing $10 & $20 Banknotes To Be Released Soon – Cross 10 May 2020
POTRAZ Allocates Free Spectrum To MNOs To Stabilise Data Prices 10 May 2020
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 36 10 May 2020
“It’s Denial To Accept Responsibility For Our Wrongs,” – Mudzuri Dismisses Infiltration 09 May 2020
WATCH: President Museveni Exercises Indoors, Says Everyone Should Conform 09 May 2020
“Any Political Party That ZANU PF Hates Is Probably The Most Genuine Opposition,” – Magaisa 09 May 2020
Former AFM International President Chikane Claims Zuma Family Is Lying About Kate Zuma’s Suicide Note 09 May 2020
Zimbabwe Republic Police Intercept 14 Border Jumpers – Mangwana 09 May 2020
“Can A Whole Nation Pin Hopes In A 42-Year-Old Without Giving Him Support? – Chin’ono 09 May 2020
FLASHBACK: Tsvangirai Speaking On Biti And Ncube’s “Greedy For Power” 09 May 2020
WATCH: eMadzi Project, Residents Use Debit Cards,Electronic Money, To Pay For Water 09 May 2020
“A Good Number Of Expected Citizens Are Ex-Convicts,” – Mangwana 09 May 2020
WATCH: 8 More People Die Of Coronavirus In South Africa 09 May 2020
DA Leader Tells President Ramaphosa That South Africans Will “End Lockdown For Him” 09 May 2020
Stolen Car Swapped For Donkeys And Cart 09 May 2020
USA Records Highest Unemployment Rate In 70 Years 09 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here