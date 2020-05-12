Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
37 21 12 4

Stats last updated: 11 May 2020:0639HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Illegal Money Changers Reoccupy Usual Spots In CBD 12 May 2020

Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 37 12 May 2020

WATCH: MDC Alliance MPs Break Into Song Is Support Of Chamisa 12 May 2020

85 MDC Alliance MPs Back Chamisa – Hwende 12 May 2020

Fuel Queues Resurface ‘As Dealers Hoard Fuel In Anticipation Of Price Hike’ 12 May 2020

FULL TEXT: ZESA Invites Applications For Net Metering Programme 12 May 2020

500 Kombis To Be Brought Under ZUPCO Franchise 12 May 2020

Six ‘Brutal’ Cowdray Park Cops Face Internal Discipline 12 May 2020

Victoria Falls Mayor Says He Resigned Under Duress 12 May 2020

FULL TEXT: Harare MDC Alliance MPs In Support of Nelson Chamisa, Apologies And Absentees 11 May 2020

Critical Questions About Coronavirus That Remain Unanswered 11 May 2020

USAID Announces US$20M Program To Boost Food Production In Zimbabwe 11 May 2020

Miner Crushed By Hammer Mill 11 May 2020

PICTURES: MDC MP Mashakada And Eubert Angel Foundation Donate Mealie-Meal 11 May 2020

President Putin Eases Lockdown Restrictions At The Backdrop Of 11 656 New COVID-19 Cases Within 24 Hours 11 May 2020

“COVID-19 Vaccine May Never Be Found,” – UK Prime Minister 11 May 2020

Mutodi ‘Fights Boss’ After Govt “Distanced” Itself From His Remarks On Magufuli 11 May 2020

WATCH: Mutare Granny Laments Over Effects Of COVID-19-Induced Lockdown 11 May 2020

Operator Of Mhunga Buses Dies 11 May 2020

Zimbabwe Govt Clarifies On Reports Saying SA Is Issuing A 5-Year Travel Ban To Zim Returnees 11 May 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

