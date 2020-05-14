Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 08:02, 14 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|37
|20
|13
|4
Stats last updated: 14 May 2020:1000HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 14 May 2020 14 May 2020
Zimbabwean Authorities Worried Over COVID-19 Threat Posed By Border Jumpers 14 May 2020
Zimbabwe Ranked 10th On Fragile States Index 14 May 2020
British Embassy Urges Zimbabwean Govt To Locate 3 Missing MDCA Activists 14 May 2020
FULL THREAD: Masarira Slams ‘Attention-seeking’ MDCA Youths Over Lockdown Flash Demo 14 May 2020
Health Minister Dismisses Reports Of Fallout With Demoted Perm Sec 14 May 2020
Madhuku Condemns Police, Army Over Lockdown Brutality 14 May 2020
Gwanda Teenagers Quit School For Gold Panning 14 May 2020
Chamisa And His Cabal Are Fascists – Mudzuri 14 May 2020
Former PG, Police Spokesperson Join Diplomatic Service 14 May 2020
Parirenyatwa Group Of Hospitals Overwhelmed 14 May 2020
Kariba Dam Water Levels Rise Significantly 14 May 2020
Court Orders Council To Repair Vending Stalls Demolished By Municipal Police 14 May 2020
Govt Gives In To Nurses’ Demands 14 May 2020
Price Controls Will Take Us Back To 2007 – ZNCC 14 May 2020
Mudzuri Accuses Newcomers And ‘Renegades’ Of Causing Confusion In The MDC 14 May 2020
COVID-19 Update: Zimbabwe Records No New Cases In 48 Hours 14 May 2020
Brigadier-General Masuku Dies 13 May 2020
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa Addresses South Africa On Lockdown 13 May 2020
3 MDC Leaders Feared Abducted Following Warren Park Protest 13 May 2020
