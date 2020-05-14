Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
37 20 13 4

Stats last updated: 14 May 2020:1000HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 14 May 2020 14 May 2020

Zimbabwean Authorities Worried Over COVID-19 Threat Posed By Border Jumpers 14 May 2020

Zimbabwe Ranked 10th On Fragile States Index 14 May 2020

British Embassy Urges Zimbabwean Govt To Locate 3 Missing MDCA Activists 14 May 2020

FULL THREAD: Masarira Slams ‘Attention-seeking’ MDCA Youths Over Lockdown Flash Demo 14 May 2020

Health Minister Dismisses Reports Of Fallout With Demoted Perm Sec 14 May 2020

Madhuku Condemns Police, Army Over Lockdown Brutality 14 May 2020

Gwanda Teenagers Quit School For Gold Panning 14 May 2020

Chamisa And His Cabal Are Fascists – Mudzuri 14 May 2020

Former PG, Police Spokesperson Join Diplomatic Service 14 May 2020

Parirenyatwa Group Of Hospitals Overwhelmed 14 May 2020

Kariba Dam Water Levels Rise Significantly 14 May 2020

Court Orders Council To Repair Vending Stalls Demolished By Municipal Police 14 May 2020

Govt Gives In To Nurses’ Demands 14 May 2020

Price Controls Will Take Us Back To 2007 – ZNCC 14 May 2020

Mudzuri Accuses Newcomers And ‘Renegades’ Of Causing Confusion In The MDC 14 May 2020

COVID-19 Update: Zimbabwe Records No New Cases In 48 Hours 14 May 2020

Brigadier-General Masuku Dies 13 May 2020

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa Addresses South Africa On Lockdown 13 May 2020

3 MDC Leaders Feared Abducted Following Warren Park Protest 13 May 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

