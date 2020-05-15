Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|38
|21
|13
|4
Stats last updated: 14 May 2020:1000HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
WATCH: We Will Not Resort To Violence Despite Provocation – Chamisa 15 May 2020
PICTURE: The New $10 & $20 Notes Features 15 May 2020
RBZ Raises Withdrawal Limit To $1 000 15 May 2020
FULL TEXT: New $10 & $20 Notes To Come Into Circulation Next Week 15 May 2020
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 14 May 2020, One Person Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Harare 15 May 2020
Western Ambassadors Should Stop Acting Like Bulldogs Who Bark Furiously Bark At Movement Of Rats In The Master’s Attic – Charamba Takes A Jibe At Western Ambassadors 15 May 2020
WATCH: Joana Mamombe In Hospital 15 May 2020
Hackers Hack Wadiwa Wepamoyo YouTube Channel, Delete All Their Videos 15 May 2020
“Is This The Govt’s Position?” EU On Claims That MDC Members Stage-Managed Abductions 15 May 2020
WATCH: Chimbiri Chases Police Officers Guarding Her Hospital Door 15 May 2020
PICTURES: Mamombe, Chimbiri And Marova Hospitalised 15 May 2020
“We’re Keen To Find COVID-19 Cure But People Should Not Lie,” – Traditional Healers 15 May 2020
“Allegations Of Sexual Assault On MDC Officials Demand Immediate Investigation” – Ruhanya 15 May 2020
Man Found Dead At A Bus Terminus Across The Hospital – Mangwana 15 May 2020
Local Govt Minister Dragged To Court Over Vic Falls Mayor 15 May 2020
Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 15 May 2020 15 May 2020
PICTURE: Parirenyatwa Nurses Wearing Bedsheets In Place Of Personal Protective Equipment 15 May 2020
FULL TEXT: MDC Statement As Mamombe, Chimbiri And Marova Are Found In Bad Shape 15 May 2020
Parliament Boots Out Ministry Of Agriculture Officials 15 May 2020
“The Zimbabwean Regime Is Once Again Showing Its True Colors,” – US Senate 15 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here