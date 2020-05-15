Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|40
|23
|13
|4
Stats last updated: 15 May 2020:2011HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Wadiwa Wepa Moyo
- Tendaiishe (Tendai) Chitima
- Joyce Makonya
- Rodger Christian Moyo
- Freedom Manatsa
- David Mthimkhulu
- Memory Linyani
- Meluleki Sibanda
- Cookie Moyo
- Nkosana Mavule Sibanda
- Mana Menelisi Thebe
- Mbizo David Siwela
- Smatch Mlalazi
- Mongameli Maphosa
- Ngwendu Hebert
- Enock Masuku
Recent Zimbabwe News
2 Returnees Quarantined In Harare Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Report 15 May 2020
Zimbabwean Truck Drivers Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Zambia 15 May 2020
WATCH: Netsai Marowa Narrates Her Se_xual Assault Ordeal During The Abduction 15 May 2020
WATCH: Joana Mamombe Tearfully Narrates Their Abduction Ordeal 15 May 2020
FULL TEXT: The Police Were Still Looking For Them When They Disappeared – Govt Speaks On MDC Activists Abduction 15 May 2020
UPDATED: ZACC Arrests NetOne CEO, 6 Managers & A Board Members 15 May 2020
3 MDC Activists Suffered Horrific Inhuman & Degrading Treatment, Including S_xual Abuse – Chamisa 15 May 2020
WATCH: We Expect The Govt To Investigate And Tell Us The Truth – ZTCU Statement On MDC Alliance Members’ Abduction 15 May 2020
Bindura Family Exhumes Buried Body After Being Notified They Buried The Wrong Body 15 May 2020
WATCH: We Will Not Resort To Violence Despite Provocation – Chamisa 15 May 2020
PICTURE: The New $10 & $20 Notes Features 15 May 2020
RBZ Raises Withdrawal Limit To $1 000 15 May 2020
FULL TEXT: New $10 & $20 Notes To Come Into Circulation Next Week 15 May 2020
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 14 May 2020, One Person Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Harare 15 May 2020
Western Ambassadors Should Stop Acting Like Bulldogs Who Bark Furiously Bark At Movement Of Rats In The Master’s Attic – Charamba Takes A Jibe At Western Ambassadors 15 May 2020
WATCH: Joana Mamombe In Hospital 15 May 2020
Hackers Hack Wadiwa Wepamoyo YouTube Channel, Delete All Their Videos 15 May 2020
“Is This The Govt’s Position?” EU On Claims That MDC Members Stage-Managed Abductions 15 May 2020
WATCH: Chimbiri Chases Police Officers Guarding Her Hospital Door 15 May 2020
PICTURES: Mamombe, Chimbiri And Marova Hospitalised 15 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
