Latest revision as of 12:10, 16 May 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
42 25 13 4

Stats last updated: 15 May 2020:2011HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Owen Mudha Ncube Is Behind MDC Alliance Activists’ Abduction – Jonathan Moyo 16 May 2020

FULL TEXT: Information For Returnees Who With To Stay At The Ministry Of Health Approved Quarantine Hotels & Lodges 16 May 2020

2 Bulawayo Sisters Who Were Assaulted By The Police Identify Alleged Assailants During A Parade 16 May 2020

ZRP Denies Having Any MDC Members In Custody 16 May 2020

BREAKING: ED Extends Lockdown Indefinitely 16 May 2020

China To Impose Sanctions On USA Companies, Legislators Over COVID-19 Lawsuits 16 May 2020

Timveos Drags Khupe, Mwonzora To Court Over Parly Dismissal 16 May 2020

Bulawayo Extends Water-Shedding 16 May 2020

President Mnangagwa To Address The Nation On COVID-19 Today 16 May 2020

Govt Says Wilkins And Parirenyatwa Are “Nearly Ready” For COVID-19 16 May 2020

“The System That Got Us Here Has NO CAPACITY To Move Us Forward,” – ED’s Advisor 16 May 2020

Star FM Distances Itself From Sexual Abuse-Accused Football Commentator 16 May 2020

ZANU PF Youth League Donates Hand Sanitisers 16 May 2020

Govt Projects US$3 Billion Earnings From Platinum 16 May 2020

ZANU PF Politburo Member Absolom Sikhosana Dies 16 May 2020

Italy Govt Approves Free Travel Across The Country, To And From Abroad 16 May 2020

Health Experts Speak On Meaning Of Bad Breath When Wearing Coronavirus Mask 16 May 2020

ZANU PF Speaks On ‘Abduction’ Of 3 MDC Officials 16 May 2020

Full-Scale Investigations Will Tell What Transpired To Mamombe, Marova And Chimbiri – Police 16 May 2020

Registrar-General Masango Suspended 16 May 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

