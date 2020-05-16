Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 12:10, 16 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|42
|25
|13
|4
Stats last updated: 15 May 2020:2011HRS
Recently Updated
- Winston Chitando
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Lindela Ndlovu
- Zimbabwe International Trade Fair
- Absolom Sikhosana
- Tanda Tavaruva (Mhunga)
- Wadiwa Wepa Moyo
- Tendaiishe (Tendai) Chitima
- Joyce Makonya
- Rodger Christian Moyo
- Freedom Manatsa
- David Mthimkhulu
- Memory Linyani
- Meluleki Sibanda
- Cookie Moyo
- Nkosana Mavule Sibanda
- Mana Menelisi Thebe
Recent Zimbabwe News
Owen Mudha Ncube Is Behind MDC Alliance Activists’ Abduction – Jonathan Moyo 16 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Information For Returnees Who With To Stay At The Ministry Of Health Approved Quarantine Hotels & Lodges 16 May 2020
2 Bulawayo Sisters Who Were Assaulted By The Police Identify Alleged Assailants During A Parade 16 May 2020
ZRP Denies Having Any MDC Members In Custody 16 May 2020
BREAKING: ED Extends Lockdown Indefinitely 16 May 2020
China To Impose Sanctions On USA Companies, Legislators Over COVID-19 Lawsuits 16 May 2020
Timveos Drags Khupe, Mwonzora To Court Over Parly Dismissal 16 May 2020
Bulawayo Extends Water-Shedding 16 May 2020
President Mnangagwa To Address The Nation On COVID-19 Today 16 May 2020
Govt Says Wilkins And Parirenyatwa Are “Nearly Ready” For COVID-19 16 May 2020
“The System That Got Us Here Has NO CAPACITY To Move Us Forward,” – ED’s Advisor 16 May 2020
Star FM Distances Itself From Sexual Abuse-Accused Football Commentator 16 May 2020
ZANU PF Youth League Donates Hand Sanitisers 16 May 2020
Govt Projects US$3 Billion Earnings From Platinum 16 May 2020
ZANU PF Politburo Member Absolom Sikhosana Dies 16 May 2020
Italy Govt Approves Free Travel Across The Country, To And From Abroad 16 May 2020
Health Experts Speak On Meaning Of Bad Breath When Wearing Coronavirus Mask 16 May 2020
ZANU PF Speaks On ‘Abduction’ Of 3 MDC Officials 16 May 2020
Full-Scale Investigations Will Tell What Transpired To Mamombe, Marova And Chimbiri – Police 16 May 2020
Registrar-General Masango Suspended 16 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write create articles, edit exist ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here