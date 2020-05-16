Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|42
|25
|13
|4
Stats last updated: 15 May 2020:2011HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
FULL TEXT: Lynette Karenyi Distances Herself From Social Media Reports Claiming She Left MDC Alliance 16 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Mthuli Ncube To File An Appeal Against The Judgement That Separates FCA Accounts & Nostro Accounts 16 May 2020
Govt Plans To Quarantine Returnees In Warehouses, Community Halls & Churches 16 May 2020
PICTURES: Young Zimbabwean Striker Officially Joins Chelsea Academy 16 May 2020
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwe? 16 May 2020
17 Highlights From The President’s COVID-19 Lockdown Address 16 May 2020
We Will Unite All MDC Members After The Congress – Mudzuri 16 May 2020
Zimbabwe Closed Reproductive Health Facilities Due To COVID-19 Which Might Lead To A Spike In Unwanted Pregnancies – Report 16 May 2020
OPINION: Separate Boys From Men In MDC Alliance 16 May 2020
Owen Mudha Ncube Is Behind MDC Alliance Activists’ Abduction – Jonathan Moyo 16 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Information For Returnees Who Wish To Stay At The Ministry Of Health Approved Quarantine Hotels & Lodges 16 May 2020
2 Bulawayo Sisters Who Were Assaulted By The Police Identify Alleged Assailants During A Parade 16 May 2020
ZRP Denies Having Any MDC Members In Custody 16 May 2020
BREAKING: ED Extends Lockdown Indefinitely 16 May 2020
China To Impose Sanctions On USA Companies, Legislators Over COVID-19 Lawsuits 16 May 2020
Timveos Drags Khupe, Mwonzora To Court Over Parly Dismissal 16 May 2020
Bulawayo Extends Water-Shedding 16 May 2020
President Mnangagwa To Address The Nation On COVID-19 Today 16 May 2020
Govt Says Wilkins And Parirenyatwa Are “Nearly Ready” For COVID-19 16 May 2020
“The System That Got Us Here Has NO CAPACITY To Move Us Forward,” – ED’s Advisor 16 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
