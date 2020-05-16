Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals: <br />
 
[[Special:Contributions/Abisha | Abisha]],  
 
[[Special:Contributions/Abisha | Abisha]],  
 
[[Special:Contributions/Abraham | Abraham Seda]],  
 
[[Special:Contributions/Abraham | Abraham Seda]],  

Latest revision as of 14:57, 16 May 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
42 25 13 4

Stats last updated: 15 May 2020:2011HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

FULL TEXT: Lynette Karenyi Distances Herself From Social Media Reports Claiming She Left MDC Alliance 16 May 2020

FULL TEXT: Mthuli Ncube To File An Appeal Against The Judgement That Separates FCA Accounts & Nostro Accounts 16 May 2020

Govt Plans To Quarantine Returnees In Warehouses, Community Halls & Churches 16 May 2020

PICTURES: Young Zimbabwean Striker Officially Joins Chelsea Academy 16 May 2020

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwe? 16 May 2020

17 Highlights From The President’s COVID-19 Lockdown Address 16 May 2020

We Will Unite All MDC Members After The Congress – Mudzuri 16 May 2020

Zimbabwe Closed Reproductive Health Facilities Due To COVID-19 Which Might Lead To A Spike In Unwanted Pregnancies – Report 16 May 2020

OPINION: Separate Boys From Men In MDC Alliance 16 May 2020

Owen Mudha Ncube Is Behind MDC Alliance Activists’ Abduction – Jonathan Moyo 16 May 2020

FULL TEXT: Information For Returnees Who Wish To Stay At The Ministry Of Health Approved Quarantine Hotels & Lodges 16 May 2020

2 Bulawayo Sisters Who Were Assaulted By The Police Identify Alleged Assailants During A Parade 16 May 2020

ZRP Denies Having Any MDC Members In Custody 16 May 2020

BREAKING: ED Extends Lockdown Indefinitely 16 May 2020

China To Impose Sanctions On USA Companies, Legislators Over COVID-19 Lawsuits 16 May 2020

Timveos Drags Khupe, Mwonzora To Court Over Parly Dismissal 16 May 2020

Bulawayo Extends Water-Shedding 16 May 2020

President Mnangagwa To Address The Nation On COVID-19 Today 16 May 2020

Govt Says Wilkins And Parirenyatwa Are “Nearly Ready” For COVID-19 16 May 2020

“The System That Got Us Here Has NO CAPACITY To Move Us Forward,” – ED’s Advisor 16 May 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



