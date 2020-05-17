Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|44
|23
|17
|4
Stats last updated: 17 May 2020:0755HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
“Adopt ITTIT,” – Strive Masiyiwa Gives A “Simple” Formula For Fighting Coronavirus 17 May 2020
Govt On Prospects Of Commuter Omnibuses Returning On The Road 17 May 2020
“Our Land Is For Zimbabweans,” – Opposition Leader On Plans To Evict Chiredzi People 17 May 2020
Women of Zimbabwe Statement On “Arrest, Torture And Sexual Assault” Of MDC Members 17 May 2020
Chamisa’s Allies Arrested For Unlawful Entry 17 May 2020
WATCH: President Mnangagwa Speaks On Universities, Colleges, Reopening of Schools 17 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Zimbabwe Records 2 More Coronavirus Cases 17 May 2020
SA COVID-19 Cases Jump By 831 New Cases In 24 Hours 16 May 2020
We Disagree With Entrenching Arbitrary Rule Under The Guise Of Fighting The Pandemic – Chamisa Speaks On The National Lockdown Extension 16 May 2020
African Development Bank Approves $13,7 Million Grant Towards Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Response 16 May 2020
The Movement For Democratic Change(MDC-T) Condemns The Abuse & Torture Of Civilians – Thokozani Khupe 16 May 2020
FULL TEXT: The MDC-Alliance Demands An Independent Inquiry To Investigate Human Rights Abuses, Torture & Inhuman Degrading Treatment Of Female Youth Leaders 16 May 2020
Absolom Sikhosana Declared National Hero 16 May 2020
Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku Declared National Hero After His Burial At Lady Stanley Cemetery 16 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Lynette Karenyi Distances Herself From Social Media Reports Claiming She Left MDC Alliance 16 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Mthuli Ncube To File An Appeal Against The Judgement That Separates FCA Accounts & Nostro Accounts 16 May 2020
Govt Plans To Quarantine Returnees In Warehouses, Community Halls & Churches 16 May 2020
PICTURES: Young Zimbabwean Striker Officially Joins Chelsea Academy 16 May 2020
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwe? 16 May 2020
17 Highlights From The President’s COVID-19 Lockdown Address 16 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here