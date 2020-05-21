Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 06:45, 21 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|48
|26
|18
|4
Stats last updated: 21 May 2020:0841HRS
Recently Updated
- Hakunenya David Mandiveyi
- Movern Tichawana
- Matthew Dakura
- Pedzisai Samanyanga
- MBRC
- Midlands Black Rhino Conservancy
- Sebakwe Black Rhino Trust
- SBRT
- Kenneth Chabwana
- Lazarus Muchandikwana Nyabezi
- Alice James
- Gerald Maguranyanga
- David John Lewis
- David Hatendi
- David Morgan (Rugby)
- Francis Mupfumisi
- Leonard Chatsakarira
Recent Zimbabwe News
Half Of Locally-made Hand Sanitizer Fail Standards Tests 21 May 2020
‘Mutodi’s Axing Meant To Entertain Zimbabweans & Make Them Lose Focus’ 21 May 2020
Govt Reminds Private Schools Of Who They Report To 21 May 2020
Govt To Increase Allowances To The Vulnerable To $300 In June 21 May 2020
Pitso Mosimane Extends Stay At Mamelodi Sundowns 21 May 2020
Zimbabwe Should Immediately Redollarise – Biti 21 May 2020
Kombis Operators Convert Vehicles Into Mobile Shops 21 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Law Society Of Zimbabwe Statement On Alleged Abductions & Torture Of Citizens 21 May 2020
MultiChoice Zimbabwe Reopens Customer Care Centres 21 May 2020
Plumtree Police Station $970k Gold Heist Suspect On The Run 21 May 2020
7 Gweru Cops In Court For Accepting Bribes From Shop Owners Violating Lockdown Restrictions 21 May 2020
Banket Hospital Pharmacy And Store Room Gutted By Fire 21 May 2020
Zim Has Adequate Capacity To Meet Its Monthly Forex Requirements – Mangudya 21 May 2020
LIST: Companies That Were Used By Chihuri & His Relatives To Divert Public Funds To Buy Properties 21 May 2020
Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 21 May 2020 21 May 2020
This Evil System Must Collapse – Presidential Advisory Council Member 21 May 2020
Ruling On The The Application To Stop The Recalling Of MDC MPs To Be Delivered On 29 May 2020 21 May 2020
Zimbabwean Creatives Irked By “Ugly” Culture Week Poster 21 May 2020
OPINION: You Cant Fight ED With The Bible, Nelson Chamisa Its Now Or Never 21 May 2020
Chihuri Suspected To Have Diverted $32 Million Of Public Funds Into Private Family Companies 21 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here