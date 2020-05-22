Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|51
|29
|18
|4
Stats last updated: 22 May 2020:0447HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Absolom Sikhosana
- Hakunenya David Mandiveyi
- Movern Tichawana
- Matthew Dakura
- Pedzisai Samanyanga
- MBRC
- Midlands Black Rhino Conservancy
- Sebakwe Black Rhino Trust
- SBRT
- Kenneth Chabwana
- Lazarus Muchandikwana Nyabezi
- Alice James
- Gerald Maguranyanga
- David John Lewis
- David Hatendi
- David Morgan (Rugby)
Recent Zimbabwe News
2 Zimbabwean Arrested In South Africa For Money Laundering To Be Deported 22 May 2020
Bulawayo Kombies In Illegal Lockdown Comeback 22 May 2020
Hwange Man Arrested After His Dogs Bite A 50 Year Old Woman 22 May 2020
Most Mobile Money Agent Lines Being Used For Illicit Deals – RBZ 22 May 2020
2 Bulawayo Thieves Steal A US$20 000 Watch & Sell It For ZWL $30 – Report 22 May 2020
$21 Billion Needed For Schools To Reopen 21 May 2020
Govt Unveils 5 Phases Of Returning Schools To Normalcy 21 May 2020
Chitungwiza Municipality Justifies Banning Of Charity Programme 21 May 2020
‘It’s Like Sodom & Gomorrah’, Mangudya Bemoans Abuse Of Mobile Money Platforms By ‘Cash Barons’ 21 May 2020
5 Coronavirus Cases Recorded In 48 Hours, Total Confirmed Cases Now 51 21 May 2020
‘It Is Dangerous For Children To Wear Face Masks’ 21 May 2020
ZIMSEC Announces June Exams Dates 21 May 2020
Chamisa, Khupe Factions Now On Speaking Terms 21 May 2020
Cimas Announces Cover For Members’ COVID-19 Treatment 21 May 2020
Lockdown Dries Urban Councils’ Revenue Streams 21 May 2020
Govt Official Dismisses First Lady Kwekwe Road Accident Rumours 21 May 2020
FC Platinum Forward, Songani Still Dreaming Big 21 May 2020
Chamisa, MDC Alliance Officials Reach Out To Mwonzora & Komichi {Full Text} 21 May 2020
Half Of Locally-made Hand Sanitizer Fail Standards Tests 21 May 2020
‘Mutodi’s Axing Meant To Entertain Zimbabweans & Make Them Lose Focus’ 21 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here