Latest revision as of 12:08, 23 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|56
|34
|18
|4
Stats last updated: 23 May 2020:1405HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Davis Laque Explains Why MDC Supreme Court Ruling Is ‘Unenforceable’ 23 May 2020
Zimbabwe Considers Use Of Chinese Herbal Medicine Against Coronavirus 23 May 2020
2 Journalists Arrested At Private Hospital 23 May 2020
Miriam Mushayi Exposes Mwonzora’s ‘Lies’ 23 May 2020
President Mnangagwa Extols Chinese Team Of Medical Experts 23 May 2020
Mliswa Accuses Govt Of Discrimination 23 May 2020
Prolific Shona Tradition Author Crymio Kutyauripo Dies 23 May 2020
WATCH: Chitungwiza Relief Kitchen Re-Opens 23 May 2020
We Are Going To Occupy Our Headquarters – Mwonzora While Addressing A Press Conference From Mudzuri’s Backyard 23 May 2020
South African Govt Slaps 200 Zimbos Who Overstayed In SA Due To The Lockdown With A 5 Year Ban – Report 23 May 2020
Zimbabwe’s Judiciary System is Not Captured By The State – Ziyambi 23 May 2020
Mwonzora Claims The MDC T 2014 National Council Rallying Behind Chamisa Is Illegal 23 May 2020
Our Rural Folks Are At A Disadvantage, They Cant Travel To Access Health Facilities – Chief Charumbira Laments Chaotic COVID-19 Restrictions 23 May 2020
$46 Million Neeeded To Finish Thorngrove Hospital’s Renovations In 9 Days 23 May 2020
Lubimbi Toddler Burns To Death In A Bedroom Hut Fire 23 May 2020
2 Chinese Boys Die While Jogging With Masks 23 May 2020
Queues Grow As Social Distancing Fails 23 May 2020
151 Out Of 200 MDC T 2014 National Council Structures Rally Behind Chamisa – Report 23 May 2020
WATCH: Mozambique Requests For Air & Naval Military Support From SA 23 May 2020
LIST: Bulawayo Police Brutality Incidents That Have Resulted In Lawsuits Since The Onset Of The Lockdown 23 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here