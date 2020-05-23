Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 51
+
| 56
| 29
+
| 34
 
| 18
 
| 18
 
| 4
 
| 4
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 22 May 2020:0447HRS
+
Stats last updated: 23 May 2020:1405HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 12:08, 23 May 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
56 34 18 4

Stats last updated: 23 May 2020:1405HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Davis Laque Explains Why MDC Supreme Court Ruling Is ‘Unenforceable’ 23 May 2020

Zimbabwe Considers Use Of Chinese Herbal Medicine Against Coronavirus 23 May 2020

2 Journalists Arrested At Private Hospital 23 May 2020

Miriam Mushayi Exposes Mwonzora’s ‘Lies’ 23 May 2020

President Mnangagwa Extols Chinese Team Of Medical Experts 23 May 2020

Mliswa Accuses Govt Of Discrimination 23 May 2020

Prolific Shona Tradition Author Crymio Kutyauripo Dies 23 May 2020

WATCH: Chitungwiza Relief Kitchen Re-Opens 23 May 2020

We Are Going To Occupy Our Headquarters – Mwonzora While Addressing A Press Conference From Mudzuri’s Backyard 23 May 2020

South African Govt Slaps 200 Zimbos Who Overstayed In SA Due To The Lockdown With A 5 Year Ban – Report 23 May 2020

Zimbabwe’s Judiciary System is Not Captured By The State – Ziyambi 23 May 2020

Mwonzora Claims The MDC T 2014 National Council Rallying Behind Chamisa Is Illegal 23 May 2020

Our Rural Folks Are At A Disadvantage, They Cant Travel To Access Health Facilities – Chief Charumbira Laments Chaotic COVID-19 Restrictions 23 May 2020

$46 Million Neeeded To Finish Thorngrove Hospital’s Renovations In 9 Days 23 May 2020

Lubimbi Toddler Burns To Death In A Bedroom Hut Fire 23 May 2020

2 Chinese Boys Die While Jogging With Masks 23 May 2020

Queues Grow As Social Distancing Fails 23 May 2020

151 Out Of 200 MDC T 2014 National Council Structures Rally Behind Chamisa – Report 23 May 2020

WATCH: Mozambique Requests For Air & Naval Military Support From SA 23 May 2020

LIST: Bulawayo Police Brutality Incidents That Have Resulted In Lawsuits Since The Onset Of The Lockdown 23 May 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=88859"