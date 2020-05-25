Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
|-
|-
| 56
| 56
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
| 4
| 4
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: May 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 04:55, 25 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|56
|27
|25
|4
Stats last updated: 25 May 2020:0655HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
NSSA Increases Pension Contributions From 7% To 9% 25 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Africa Rejects & Denounces Sanctions Against Zimbabwe And Sudan – ED’s Africa Day Message 25 May 2020
Zimbabwe National Students Union Challenge E-Learning 25 May 2020
COVID-19 Update – 24 May 2020, Harare Records 2 New Recoveries 25 May 2020
Govt To Construct A Dry Port In Rutenga – Report 25 May 2020
NetOne To Stop Sponsoring iBosso 25 May 2020
BCC Must Demolish Barbourfields Stadium And Construct It Anew To Meet International Standards – Report 25 May 2020
Report Border Jumpers To City Health Officials – Bulawayo City Council 25 May 2020
Informal Traders Like Vendors Resort To Night Trading As The Lockdown Continues 25 May 2020
FULL THREAD: “Pathetic” Davis Laque Discusses Whether To Re-Open Parly Or Not 24 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Policy Changes In The Investment And Production Of Medicinal Cannabis 24 May 2020
FULL TEXT: ED Petitioned To Recall Mutodi From Parliament 24 May 2020
“Survival Of Orange Trees For The Next Season Is In Doubt,” As Fight Over Kasukuwere’s Farm Continues 24 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Canon Collins Trust Watching “With Keen Interest,” Developments On Rights Abuses In Zimbabwe 24 May 2020
Harare City Council Speaks On Farmers’ Markets 24 May 2020
JUST IN: South Africa To Further Relax Lockdown On June 1, Alcohol Sales Conditionally Allowed 24 May 2020
“Zimbabwe’s Journey To The Horrible Past Resumes On Tuesday,” – Chin’ono On Inflation 24 May 2020
“All He Was Doing Had The Backing Of Very Senior People,” – New Twist To Mutodi’s Demise 24 May 2020
Police Confirm Shooting A Bulawayo Man On Saturday 24 May 2020
Govt Cautioned Against Neglecting Other Diseases 24 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here