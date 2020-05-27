Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 11:32, 27 May 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
63 34 25 4

Stats last updated: 27 May 2020:1330HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Khupe, Mwonzora Oppose Application By Recalled MDC Alliance MPs 19 May 2020

Masuku, Sikhosana’s Hero Statuses Divide ZANU PF 19 May 2020

Mystery Deepens In ‘Abduction’ Case Of MDC Trio As Mamombe’s Car Is Found Parked At Police Station 19 May 2020

Reopening Of Schools To Be Staggered – Mathema 18 May 2020

Kombi Operators Cry Foul Over Proposed Ban 18 May 2020

Hospitalised MDCA Officials Faked Abduction, Assault… They Should Be Arrested – Ziyambi 18 May 2020

COVID-19 Update: No New Cases Recorded On 18 May 2020 18 May 2020

Former West Ham Coach Eyes Highlanders Job 18 May 2020

Late National Hero, Sikhosana To Be Buried At The National Heroes Acre 18 May 2020

Dynamos Legend, Memory Mucherahowa Endorses Chamisa 18 May 2020

ED To Host SADC Extraordinary Troika Summit Over Jihadist Menace In Mozambique 18 May 2020

Katsande Donates R50 000 Worth Of Groceries To Mutoko Villagers 18 May 2020

Chinese COVID-19 Experts Visit Marondera 18 May 2020

Ruwa ‘Thief’ Fatally Assaulted Over 6 Bags Of Maize 18 May 2020

Zimbabwe Dollar Plummets On The Parallel Market Ahead Of The Release Of $10 Banknotes 18 May 2020

Murder-accused Lesotho Prime Minister Resigns 18 May 2020

MDC Alliance High Court Appeal Postponed, MPs Safe For Now 18 May 2020

English Premier League Squads To Start Training Ahead Of 2019/20 Season Resumption 18 May 2020

ZIMSEC In November Exams Climb Down 18 May 2020

31-year Old Woman Dies In Quarantine In Gweru 18 May 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



