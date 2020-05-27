Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 16:56, 27 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|132
|103
|25
|4
Stats last updated: 27 May 2020:1857HRS
