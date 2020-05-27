Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 63
+
| 132
| 34
+
| 103
 
| 25
 
| 25
 
| 4
 
| 4
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 27 May 2020:1330HRS
+
Stats last updated: 27 May 2020:1857HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 16:56, 27 May 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
132 103 25 4

Stats last updated: 27 May 2020:1857HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Mamombe, Chimbiri, Marova Remanded 27 May 2020

FULL TEXT: Teachers’ Unions Joint Statement On Schools Reopening And State Of Preparedness 27 May 2020

Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Cases Have Jumped To 132 27 May 2020

Nyikadzino Writes More Letters Asking Mudenda And Chinomona To Recall Khupe MPs 27 May 2020

“We’ve Seen Madagascar,” – Zimbabwe On Herbal Remedy To Coronavirus 27 May 2020

“MDC Would Be Foolish To Even Consider This!” – Chin’ono Speaks On GNU 27 May 2020

Zambia’s Maize Production Expanded By About 70% This Year 27 May 2020

JUST IN: Zambia’s Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus 27 May 2020

WATCH: Family Of Bulawayo Man Shot By Police Pass By Police Station To Cemetery 27 May 2020

Deadline For TV & Radio Licence Applications Extended, Again 27 May 2020

Chaos At A Masvingo Quarantine Centre After 12 Returnees Test “Positive” For Corona 27 May 2020

Musona To Seal Permanent Transfer Deal To KAS Eupen – Report 27 May 2020

EPL Clubs Vote Unanimously To Approve Return To Contact Training 27 May 2020

African & Global Philanthropists Team Up To Manufacture COVID-19 Medical Equipment In Africa 27 May 2020

Mathema Pledges To Meet Teachers’ Unions Over Schools Reopening Controversy 27 May 2020

Mudenda Warns MDCA MPs Over Parly Boycott 27 May 2020

Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise From 56 To 63 27 May 2020

Govt Dismisses WhatsApp Audio Claiming That Schools Will Reopen On 1 June 27 May 2020

7 Teachers’ Unions Petition Govt Over Schools Reopening 27 May 2020

TelOne Employees Plead For ‘Decent’ Salaries 27 May 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=89024"