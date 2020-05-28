Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 19:58, 28 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|149
|117
|28
|4
Stats last updated: 28 May 2020:2157HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
VAYA Africa Launches Electric Vehicle, Targets African Market 28 May 2020
“Plot To Arrest Chamisa’s Top Lawyer Exposed,” – Magaisa 28 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Tsenengamu-led FEEZ Movement Notifies Police Of “Peaceful Demo” 28 May 2020
JUST IN: Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Jump To 149 28 May 2020
FULL TEXT: Zim Court Rejects Onerous Bail Conditions For Abductees 28 May 2020
FULL TEXT: COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth In Zimbabwe 28 May 2020
“It Will Be Unwise To Allow Border Jumpers Staying With You,” Health Officials 28 May 2020
“Millions Of TB Patients Worldwide Are Fighting For Their Lives,” – Experts On Effects Of COVID-19 28 May 2020
Mamombe, Chimbiri, Marova Granted Bail 28 May 2020
WATCH: Plumtree High School Gutted By Fire 28 May 2020
FULL LIST: Chamisa Reshuffles MDC Alliance 28 May 2020
Plumtree High School Housing 116 Returnees Gutted By Fire 28 May 2020
FULL THREAD: Mawarire Discusses Why Zimbabwe Has A Fuel Crisis Even During Lockdown 28 May 2020
Former Minister Calls For A GNU 28 May 2020
Soldiers Narrowly Escape Death While Chasing Commuter Omnibus 28 May 2020
Zimbabwean MPs Now Face Suspension If They “Disrespect” The President, Chief Justice Or Speaker 28 May 2020
Dates For Resumption Of 2019/20 EPL Season Revealed 28 May 2020
FBC Bank: Paper-Based Transactions Will Not Be Accepted At Our Branches 28 May 2020
FULL TEXT: RBZ Directs Banks To Lower ZIPIT Limits 28 May 2020
ZANU PF Divided Over Mutodi 28 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here