Latest revision as of 04:49, 30 May 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|160
|127
|29
|4
Stats last updated: 30 May 2020:0648HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Jah Prayzah
- Cyclone Dyonne
- Frank Chitembwe
- Dzingai Makuwaza
- Paul N Sahumani
- Killian L Mutsopotsi
- Stephen E Kavhuru
- Tsarukanai Maxwell Chinhanhu
- Bhosi Gwarimbo
- Hwiridzai Gurure
- Christopher Sadondo
- Calvin Matsiya
- Kudakwashe Chisango
- John Nyamhoka
- Sekai Cathrine Mukodza
- Nyanhanda Knowmore
Recent Zimbabwe News
Khupe, Mwonzora Oppose Application By Recalled MDC Alliance MPs 19 May 2020
Masuku, Sikhosana’s Hero Statuses Divide ZANU PF 19 May 2020
Mystery Deepens In ‘Abduction’ Case Of MDC Trio As Mamombe’s Car Is Found Parked At Police Station 19 May 2020
Reopening Of Schools To Be Staggered – Mathema 18 May 2020
Kombi Operators Cry Foul Over Proposed Ban 18 May 2020
Hospitalised MDCA Officials Faked Abduction, Assault… They Should Be Arrested – Ziyambi 18 May 2020
COVID-19 Update: No New Cases Recorded On 18 May 2020 18 May 2020
Former West Ham Coach Eyes Highlanders Job 18 May 2020
Late National Hero, Sikhosana To Be Buried At The National Heroes Acre 18 May 2020
Dynamos Legend, Memory Mucherahowa Endorses Chamisa 18 May 2020
ED To Host SADC Extraordinary Troika Summit Over Jihadist Menace In Mozambique 18 May 2020
Katsande Donates R50 000 Worth Of Groceries To Mutoko Villagers 18 May 2020
Chinese COVID-19 Experts Visit Marondera 18 May 2020
Ruwa ‘Thief’ Fatally Assaulted Over 6 Bags Of Maize 18 May 2020
Zimbabwe Dollar Plummets On The Parallel Market Ahead Of The Release Of $10 Banknotes 18 May 2020
Murder-accused Lesotho Prime Minister Resigns 18 May 2020
MDC Alliance High Court Appeal Postponed, MPs Safe For Now 18 May 2020
English Premier League Squads To Start Training Ahead Of 2019/20 Season Resumption 18 May 2020
ZIMSEC In November Exams Climb Down 18 May 2020
31-year Old Woman Dies In Quarantine In Gweru 18 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here