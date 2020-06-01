Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 04:03, 1 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|178
|145
|29
|4
Stats last updated: 1 June 2020:0603HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
RBZ Plans To ‘Surprise’ Exchange Rate Speculators, Cash Barons 01 Jun 2020
Border Touts Convert Plumtree School Into Criminal Hideout 01 Jun 2020
Indefinite Lockdown Threatens Informal Sector 01 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Govt Summons US Ambassador To Explain White House ‘Adversary’ Comments 01 Jun 2020
OPINION: Senator Mwonzora, Please Listen To Senator Komichi Regarding Quorum 31 May 2020
Beast Goes Back To School – Report 31 May 2020
OPINION: Chamisa Must Not Be Fooled Numbers Without Political Strategy Are Useless 31 May 2020
Venture Capitalist Kelvin Mazhandu Demands Justice For A Man Who Was Killed By Bulawayo Police 31 May 2020
Drax International Only Registered A Domain For Their Website Last Month – Report 31 May 2020
WATCH: #BlackLivesMatter Protests In London 31 May 2020
US Labels Zimbabwe A “Foreign Adversary”. Accuses Zim Of Trying To Exploit George Floyd Situation 31 May 2020
Coltart Questions Why Thokozani Khupe Was Not Arrested For Breaching Lockdown Restrictions 31 May 2020
Lovemore Moyo, MDC-T 2014 Structures Chairman Returns To Active Politics 31 May 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Reopening Schools 31 May 2020
WATCH: Beatrice Mtwetwa Confirms That The 3 MDC Alliance Activists Were In Police Custody When They Were Abducted 31 May 2020
Govt Working On Resolving The Fuel Crisis – Report 31 May 2020
Bulawayo City Council Starts Constructing Water Kiosks In High Density Suburbs 31 May 2020
WATCH: A Huge Crowd Parades A Baboon They Reportedly Caught After It Stormed Out Of A House In Glendale 31 May 2020
OPINION: How Zim Qurantine Centers Have Become Drivers Of COVID-19 Infections 31 May 2020
Woman Narrates How She Got Into A Fistfight With A Police Officer In Masvingo As Returnees Protested Against Poor Living Conditions At Quarantine Centers 31 May 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here