Revision as of 06:52, 2 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|204
|171
|29
|4
Stats last updated: 2 June 2020:0850HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Workers Walk To Town As Zupco Is Overwhelmed 02 Jun 2020
FULL LIST: Private Fee Paying Quarantine Centres In Zimbabwe 02 Jun 2020
Roads Into Harare City Center Blocked By Security Forces, Buses, Pvt Cars Ordered To U-turn – REPORT 02 Jun 2020
ZIFA, FIFA In Revenue-Generating Deal 02 Jun 2020
WATCH: Fadzayi Mahere On The Adverse Effects Of Fiscal Policy Changes On Investment 02 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Records 26 New Coronavirus Cases 02 Jun 2020
“It’s A Ploy To Illegally Siphon The Taxpayers’ Money” – Views On Youths Projects 02 Jun 2020
Delta Records $1.6 Billion Exchange Loss 02 Jun 2020
PICTURE: Advocate Thabani Mpofu In Police Custody 02 Jun 2020
4 Inmates, 2 Prison Officers Test Positive For COVID-19 01 Jun 2020
Blood Shortage Hits Zimbabwe – Report 01 Jun 2020
WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa Speaks On Thabani Mpofu’s Arrest 01 Jun 2020
South Africa COVID-19 Cases Jump to 34 357 01 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: ZESA Statement On Why Consumers Are Failing To Buy Electricity Tokens Today 01 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Is Not The US’s Foreign Adversary – SB Moyo 01 Jun 2020
South Africa Postpones Re-Opening Of Schools 01 Jun 2020
New Ebola Outbreak Hits DRC As The Country Records 4 Ebola Deaths 01 Jun 2020
Chiwenga Launches Presidential Heifer Pass-On Program To Benefit Farmers Who Lost Their Herds Due To The 2020 January Disease 01 Jun 2020
1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement Donates Food To Victims Of Police Brutality In Bulawayo – Report 01 Jun 2020
Thabani Mpofu Charged & Detained 01 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
