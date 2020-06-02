Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
! Deaths
! Deaths
|−
|
|−
|
| 29
| 29
| 4
| 4
|}
|}
Stats last updated: 2 June 2020:
Stats last updated: 2 June 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|206
|173
|29
|4
Stats last updated: 2 June 2020:2028HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
PICTURES: Govt Bought Rapid Response Test Kits For $14.75 When They Can Be Bought Elsewhere For $2.50 – Chin’ono 02 Jun 2020
ZIMSEC Releases June Exams Timetable 02 Jun 2020
ZRP Arrests MDC Youth Leader Obey Sithole 02 Jun 2020
African Sun Re-Opens Some Hotels 02 Jun 2020
LIST: 8 MDC Alliance MPs Who Attended Today’s Parly Sitting Defying The Party’s Position To Boycott Parliament 02 Jun 2020
Mashakada Dumps Chamisa For Khupe – Report 02 Jun 2020
Former Council Employees Still Signatories At The City’s Bank Accounts – Report 02 Jun 2020
WATCH: Trump Deploys Army To Stop US Protest 02 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: Zim Doctors Haul Govt To Court Over Deplorable Conditions At Quarantine & Isolation Centers 02 Jun 2020
We Didnt Have Any Lecturers, How Are We Supposed To Write Exams – Catholic University Students Ask The University To Deffer Exams 02 Jun 2020
Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay For George Floyd’s Funeral – Report 02 Jun 2020
Smile For Africa Donates To Widows Of War Veterans 02 Jun 2020
Thabani Mpofu To Appear In court This Afternoon 02 Jun 2020
Mangwana Is Lying & Tarnishing Our Image – Vapostori Deny Breaching Lockdown Restrictions 02 Jun 2020
“The Rest Of The Public Should Stay At Home,” Police 02 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: RBZ Warns The Public About Bogus Officials 02 Jun 2020
PICTURE: “Clear The City Now” – Police, Soldiers Tell The Public 02 Jun 2020
3 NUST Students Test Positive For COVID-19 02 Jun 2020
WATCH: Police Ordering People To Go Back Home, No Explanation 02 Jun 2020
“Heavy Police, Soldiers Presence In All Major Roads Leading Into Harare, Passengers Turned Back” – Herald Survey 02 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here