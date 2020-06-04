Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 04:59, 4 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|222
|189
|29
|4
Stats last updated: 4 June 2020:0659HRS
