Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|279
|242
|33
|4
Stats last updated: 7 June 2020:0511HRS
Recently Updated
- Welcome to Pindula
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Cyclone Dyonne
- Dumisani Dube (Lawyer)
- Tendai Mataka
- Musekiwa Margret Nyahoda
- Hamunyari Mashiri
- Beniah Maambira
- Mishek Mandiwanzira
- Prosper Rugare Murambiza
- Donald Owen Kumbirai Chigwanda
- Saul Paul I Matendawafa
- Douglas Tapfuma
- Willard Mutigwa
- Josephine Machado
- Peter Nyarugwe
- Forget Arichi
- Gloria Zvaravanhu
Recent Zimbabwe News
Universities Reopen In Zimbabwe 07 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Jump To 279 07 Jun 2020
“People Are Jealous Of Khama Billiat’s Success” 06 Jun 2020
Second Hand Clothes Vendors Back In Business 06 Jun 2020
ZLHR Statement On The Arrest Of Bulawayo-based Lawyer Dumisani Dube {Full Text} 06 Jun 2020
WATCH: Chamisa Responds To Claims He Is A G40 Puppet 06 Jun 2020
Football Legends Speak On PSL Calendar 06 Jun 2020
“No Person Is Above The Law”, Law Society of Zimbabwe Issues Statement After Security Forces Seize MDC Offices 06 Jun 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The First-ever Billionaire Footballer 06 Jun 2020
WATCH: Chamisa Speaks On The Seizure Of Harvest House By The Military And Police 06 Jun 2020
Qatar Blockade: Lessons For Zimbabwe 06 Jun 2020
Govt Releases List Of Names Of Quarantine Escapees 06 Jun 2020
ZINCAT Trust Raises US$81 000 For COVID-19 06 Jun 2020
Bulawayo Lawyer, Dumisani Dube Granted $5 000 Bail 06 Jun 2020
Mutodi “Relocates” To His Masvingo Rural Home 06 Jun 2020
Police Officer In Court For Likening President Mnangagwa To A “Used Condom” 06 Jun 2020
Biti, MDCA Officials Granted $1 000 Bail Each 06 Jun 2020
Our Concern Is About Who Tested Positive, Not Who Infected Who In Quarantine Centres – Health Minister 06 Jun 2020
Peter Ndlovu Speaks On His Transition From Player To Manager 06 Jun 2020
$18 Billion Economic Recovery And Stimulus Package Implementation On Course – Mthuli 06 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here