Latest revision as of 04:51, 8 June 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
282 244 34 4

Stats last updated: 8 June 2020:0651HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Govt Avails $13 Million For Bulawayo Short Term Water Projects 08 Jun 2020

Covid-19 Should Not Derail Infrastructural Development – Matiza On The The Govt’s Plans To Finish Rehabilitating The Bulawayo-Nkayi Road 08 Jun 2020

High Court Dismisses Jason Machaya’s Permanent Stay Of Prosecution Application 08 Jun 2020

7 Mkoba Teachers’ College Quarantine Escapees Taken Back To The Center 08 Jun 2020

ZRP Names Most Wanted Criminals 08 Jun 2020

Universities Engage ZUPCO To Ferry Final Year Students Back To Various Campuses 08 Jun 2020

Mpilo Hospital Sends 197 Staff Members On Self Quarantine 08 Jun 2020

Illegal Gold Panners Threaten Shurugwi Road Near Boterekwa 07 Jun 2020

Police Enforces Lockdown In Mining Areas 07 Jun 2020

Police, ZACC Petitioned To Investigate Soldiers Accused Of Allowing Unlicensed Restaurant To Operate In Exchange For Free Sadza 07 Jun 2020

Lawyer Makanza To Spend The Night In Police Custody 07 Jun 2020

MSD Explains ‘Snowfall’ In Matabeleland South 07 Jun 2020

Govt Looks To Herbs For COVID-19 Cure 07 Jun 2020

No US Dollar Salaries For Civil Servants 07 Jun 2020

Quarantine Inmates Fearful Of Cross-infection 07 Jun 2020

Kamambo: Life Has Never Been This Good At ZIFA 07 Jun 2020

‘Insane’ Mwonzora Abusing Power He Doesn’t Have – Chamisa 07 Jun 2020

Kuda Mahachi Reveals Why He Left Orlando Pirates 07 Jun 2020

Biti: Zimbabwe Govt’s Response To COVID-19 Pathetic 07 Jun 2020

ZANU PF Launches War Veterans Wing 07 Jun 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

