Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 05:34, 9 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|287
|237
|46
|4
Stats last updated: 9 June 2020:0732HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwean Embassy In SA Suspends Services {Full Text} 05 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Now At 265 05 Jun 2020
It’s Time To Draw A line In The Sand – Chamisa 05 Jun 2020
Khupe Granted Interim Relief To Occupy MRT House 05 Jun 2020
MDCA Official In Bad Shape After Police Assault 05 Jun 2020
EU Rebukes Zim Govt… Demands Respect For The Rule Of Law 05 Jun 2020
Johannes Ngodzo Speaks On Knee Injury… 18 Years Later 05 Jun 2020
MDCA Officials Charged With Criminal Nuisance 05 Jun 2020
Twimbos Respond To The Hostile Takeover Of MDC Alliance Offices 05 Jun 2020
Mahere: ZANU PF Using Khupe & Mwonzora To Dismember “Genuine” MDC 05 Jun 2020
Harvest House Trustees Seek Khupe’s Eviction – REPORT 05 Jun 2020
PICTURES: Tendai Biti, MDC Alliance Officials Arrested 05 Jun 2020
ZEC To Resume Its Duties With Skeletal Staff 05 Jun 2020
Caps United Players, Coaches Receive Maize 05 Jun 2020
Khupe, Mwonzora ZANU PF Puppets – OPINION {Full Thread} 05 Jun 2020
WATCH: Biti, Police Exchange Before MDC Alliance Officials’ Arrest 05 Jun 2020
United States Condemns Seizure Of MDC Alliance HQ By Soldiers & Police 05 Jun 2020
MDC Alliance Top Officials Arrested At MRT House 05 Jun 2020
Khupe To Meet MDC-T 2014 National Council 05 Jun 2020
PICTURES: Kenyan Ambassador To Zimbabwe Delivers Food To Chitungwiza Kitchen Soup 05 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here