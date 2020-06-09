Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 287
+
| 314
| 237
+
| 264
 
| 46
 
| 46
 
| 4
 
| 4
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 9 June 2020:0732HRS
+
Stats last updated: 9 June 2020:1938HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 17:39, 9 June 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
314 264 46 4

Stats last updated: 9 June 2020:1938HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwean Embassy In SA Suspends Services {Full Text} 05 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Now At 265 05 Jun 2020

It’s Time To Draw A line In The Sand – Chamisa 05 Jun 2020

Khupe Granted Interim Relief To Occupy MRT House 05 Jun 2020

MDCA Official In Bad Shape After Police Assault 05 Jun 2020

EU Rebukes Zim Govt… Demands Respect For The Rule Of Law 05 Jun 2020

Johannes Ngodzo Speaks On Knee Injury… 18 Years Later 05 Jun 2020

MDCA Officials Charged With Criminal Nuisance 05 Jun 2020

Twimbos Respond To The Hostile Takeover Of MDC Alliance Offices 05 Jun 2020

Mahere: ZANU PF Using Khupe & Mwonzora To Dismember “Genuine” MDC 05 Jun 2020

Harvest House Trustees Seek Khupe’s Eviction – REPORT 05 Jun 2020

PICTURES: Tendai Biti, MDC Alliance Officials Arrested 05 Jun 2020

ZEC To Resume Its Duties With Skeletal Staff 05 Jun 2020

Caps United Players, Coaches Receive Maize 05 Jun 2020

Khupe, Mwonzora ZANU PF Puppets – OPINION {Full Thread} 05 Jun 2020

WATCH: Biti, Police Exchange Before MDC Alliance Officials’ Arrest 05 Jun 2020

United States Condemns Seizure Of MDC Alliance HQ By Soldiers & Police 05 Jun 2020

MDC Alliance Top Officials Arrested At MRT House 05 Jun 2020

Khupe To Meet MDC-T 2014 National Council 05 Jun 2020

PICTURES: Kenyan Ambassador To Zimbabwe Delivers Food To Chitungwiza Kitchen Soup 05 Jun 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=89368"