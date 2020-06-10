Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 314
+
| 320
| 264
+
| 267
| 46
+
| 49
 
| 4
 
| 4
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 9 June 2020:1938HRS
+
Stats last updated: 10 June 2020:2030HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 18:32, 10 June 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
320 267 49 4

Stats last updated: 10 June 2020:2030HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

ZANU PF Expels Killer Zivhu With Immediate Effect 10 Jun 2020

COVID-19 Update: Cumulative Number Of Cases Now At 320 10 Jun 2020

WATCH: Kazembe Statement On Imminent Military Coup Rumours 10 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe’s Security Services Address The Nation On Reports Of An Imminent Coup 10 Jun 2020

Parliament’s Privileges Committee Summons MDC Alliance Senators 10 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe ‘Dares’ United Nations Human Rights Experts 10 Jun 2020

Rural Teachers To Block Ill-informed Premature Opening Of Schools {Full Text} 10 Jun 2020

WATCH: Zimbabwean Pastor Warned Late Burundi President That His Rule Will End “Unceremoniously” For Using God’s Title 10 Jun 2020

TIPS: Why Web Hosting Is Expensive In Africa (The Zimbabwe Case) 10 Jun 2020

China Donates Equipment Towards Zimbabwe’s Fight Against COVID-19. 10 Jun 2020

President Mnangagwa Warns The Private Sector 10 Jun 2020

Chasi’s Recommendations To ZESA On Chivayo Gwanda Solar Power Project Problematic – Magaisa {Full Thread} 10 Jun 2020

PTUZ Demands PPEs For Teachers 10 Jun 2020

ED Warns ‘Vigilantes Hired By Hostile Foreign Governments’ To Destabilise Zimbabwe 10 Jun 2020

Veteran Trade Unionist Quits MDC Alliance 10 Jun 2020

Former Minister’s Two Nephews Die Of Suspected Food Poisoning In SA 10 Jun 2020

Another Chamisa Lawyer, Advocate Hashiti Arrested 10 Jun 2020

Chasi’s Letter Directing ZESA To Drop Fraud Charges Against Chivayo {Full Tex} 10 Jun 2020

Prominent Zimbabwean Journalist Receives Death Threats 10 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe: UN Experts Demand An Immediate End To Abductions And Torture 10 Jun 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=89396"