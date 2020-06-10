Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
| 4
| 4
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: June 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 18:32, 10 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|320
|267
|49
|4
Stats last updated: 10 June 2020:2030HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Madzibaba Bond
- Lavender Chiwaya
- Stewart Jena
- Ganizani Chintokoma
- Travolter Matekenya
- Simbarashe Lloyd P Manyumwa
- Pedzisai Munhuweyi
- Ralph Nyasha Maoneyi
- Rhodrect Mugwanhira
- Tendai Mapondera
- George Masendu
- Farayi Mageva
- Dudzayi Kampiyao
- Max Mubayiwa
- Cuthbert Mubayiwa
- Delani Makhalima
Recent Zimbabwe News
ZANU PF Expels Killer Zivhu With Immediate Effect 10 Jun 2020
COVID-19 Update: Cumulative Number Of Cases Now At 320 10 Jun 2020
WATCH: Kazembe Statement On Imminent Military Coup Rumours 10 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe’s Security Services Address The Nation On Reports Of An Imminent Coup 10 Jun 2020
Parliament’s Privileges Committee Summons MDC Alliance Senators 10 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe ‘Dares’ United Nations Human Rights Experts 10 Jun 2020
Rural Teachers To Block Ill-informed Premature Opening Of Schools {Full Text} 10 Jun 2020
WATCH: Zimbabwean Pastor Warned Late Burundi President That His Rule Will End “Unceremoniously” For Using God’s Title 10 Jun 2020
TIPS: Why Web Hosting Is Expensive In Africa (The Zimbabwe Case) 10 Jun 2020
China Donates Equipment Towards Zimbabwe’s Fight Against COVID-19. 10 Jun 2020
President Mnangagwa Warns The Private Sector 10 Jun 2020
Chasi’s Recommendations To ZESA On Chivayo Gwanda Solar Power Project Problematic – Magaisa {Full Thread} 10 Jun 2020
PTUZ Demands PPEs For Teachers 10 Jun 2020
ED Warns ‘Vigilantes Hired By Hostile Foreign Governments’ To Destabilise Zimbabwe 10 Jun 2020
Veteran Trade Unionist Quits MDC Alliance 10 Jun 2020
Former Minister’s Two Nephews Die Of Suspected Food Poisoning In SA 10 Jun 2020
Another Chamisa Lawyer, Advocate Hashiti Arrested 10 Jun 2020
Chasi’s Letter Directing ZESA To Drop Fraud Charges Against Chivayo {Full Tex} 10 Jun 2020
Prominent Zimbabwean Journalist Receives Death Threats 10 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe: UN Experts Demand An Immediate End To Abductions And Torture 10 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here