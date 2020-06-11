Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|332
|277
|51
|4
Stats last updated: 11 June 2020:2021HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Jealousy Mawarire
- John Makamure
- Kudakwashe Chigumo
- Abel Matsika
- Robert Mugabe
- Cyclone Dyonne
- Thomas Mbiri
- Madzibaba Bond
- Lavender Chiwaya
- Stewart Jena
- Ganizani Chintokoma
- Travolter Matekenya
- Simbarashe Lloyd P Manyumwa
- Pedzisai Munhuweyi
- Ralph Nyasha Maoneyi
- Rhodrect Mugwanhira
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise Again, Now 332 11 Jun 2020
“Black Lives Also Matter In Africa, Mnangagwa Must Go,” – Maimane 11 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: Buyanga Tells ED To Stop Meddling In His “Custody And Personal Matters.” 11 Jun 2020
“This War The Regime Started Will Not End Well,” – NPF Spokesperson As Members Are Arrested 11 Jun 2020
“Pasi neMbavha!” – Malema On Anti-Corruption Campaign In Zimbabwe 11 Jun 2020
“We’ve Proved That Drax Doesn’t Exist In UAE,” – Chin’ono 11 Jun 2020
MDC Alliance Speaks On ZEC’s Resolution To Suspend Elections 11 Jun 2020
Heavy Fines For Illegal Structures And Unapproved Plans- Council 11 Jun 2020
FULL THREAD: “ED Is There For His 5-Year Term And Will Seek Another In 2023,” – Former ZANU PF Official 11 Jun 2020
“When Govt Denies Something, It’s Usually Because It’s True,” – Magaisa On Plot To Oust ED 11 Jun 2020
270 Returnees Released From Quarantine Centres 11 Jun 2020
WATCH: Apostle Chiwenga Speaks On Selective Application Of The Law 11 Jun 2020
FIFA Claims It Is Following The Gift Banda ZIFA Case – Report 11 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance Statement On Threats Against MDC Alliance, Civil Society, Church & Pro-Democracy Forces By The National Security Council 11 Jun 2020
ED Sets National Prayer Day, Allows Churches To Congregate On The Day But In Groups Of 50 11 Jun 2020
Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 11 June 2020 11 Jun 2020
OPINION: Response To Threats & Allegations By Kazembe Kazembe Against My Person: Job Sikhala 11 Jun 2020
MDC Abducted Trio’s Legal Team Accuses Kazembe Kazembe Of Lying, Demands A Retraction From Him 11 Jun 2020
Businesses & Hostile Foreign Governments Are Destabilizing The Economy To Force Us Out Of Power – ED To Zanu PF 11 Jun 2020
Zimbos Approach Harare City To Compel Them To Rename A Road After George Floyd 11 Jun 2020
