==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 18:23, 11 June 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
332 277 51 4

Stats last updated: 11 June 2020:2021HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise Again, Now 332 11 Jun 2020

“Black Lives Also Matter In Africa, Mnangagwa Must Go,” – Maimane 11 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: Buyanga Tells ED To Stop Meddling In His “Custody And Personal Matters.” 11 Jun 2020

“This War The Regime Started Will Not End Well,” – NPF Spokesperson As Members Are Arrested 11 Jun 2020

“Pasi neMbavha!” – Malema On Anti-Corruption Campaign In Zimbabwe 11 Jun 2020

“We’ve Proved That Drax Doesn’t Exist In UAE,” – Chin’ono 11 Jun 2020

MDC Alliance Speaks On ZEC’s Resolution To Suspend Elections 11 Jun 2020

Heavy Fines For Illegal Structures And Unapproved Plans- Council 11 Jun 2020

FULL THREAD: “ED Is There For His 5-Year Term And Will Seek Another In 2023,” – Former ZANU PF Official 11 Jun 2020

“When Govt Denies Something, It’s Usually Because It’s True,” – Magaisa On Plot To Oust ED 11 Jun 2020

270 Returnees Released From Quarantine Centres 11 Jun 2020

WATCH: Apostle Chiwenga Speaks On Selective Application Of The Law 11 Jun 2020

FIFA Claims It Is Following The Gift Banda ZIFA Case – Report 11 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance Statement On Threats Against MDC Alliance, Civil Society, Church & Pro-Democracy Forces By The National Security Council 11 Jun 2020

ED Sets National Prayer Day, Allows Churches To Congregate On The Day But In Groups Of 50 11 Jun 2020

Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 11 June 2020 11 Jun 2020

OPINION: Response To Threats & Allegations By Kazembe Kazembe Against My Person: Job Sikhala 11 Jun 2020

MDC Abducted Trio’s Legal Team Accuses Kazembe Kazembe Of Lying, Demands A Retraction From Him 11 Jun 2020

Businesses & Hostile Foreign Governments Are Destabilizing The Economy To Force Us Out Of Power – ED To Zanu PF 11 Jun 2020

Zimbos Approach Harare City To Compel Them To Rename A Road After George Floyd 11 Jun 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

