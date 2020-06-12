Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 332
+
| 343
| 277
+
| 288
 
| 51
 
| 51
 
| 4
 
| 4
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 11 June 2020:2021HRS
+
Stats last updated: 12 June 2020:2013HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 18:14, 12 June 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
343 288 51 4

Stats last updated: 12 June 2020:2013HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

FULL TEXT: ZESA Introduces Lower-Priced Tariff Band, Explains “Cheap Electricity” At The Beginning Of The Month “ 12 Jun 2020

USA Sanctions International Criminal Court For Launching Investigations On War Crimes, The Elders Respond 12 Jun 2020

Harare Magistrate Postpones Bail Ruling For MDC Alliance Trio, Sent To Chikurubhi 12 Jun 2020

COVID-19 Update: Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise 12 Jun 2020

“Tino Can Bring Us A Lot,” – Lyon As Kadewere Is Officially Unveiled 12 Jun 2020

ZUPCO Rejecting Tap Cards – Commuters 12 Jun 2020

FULL THREAD: “The Body Language Of Army Chiefs Said It All” – Mawarire 12 Jun 2020

“A Coterie Of Very Corrupt Lawyers Bribe Prosecutors, Judges, Police,” – Govt Official 12 Jun 2020

Key Points To Note From ED’s Lockdown Review 12 Jun 2020

“Moratorium On Rentals Has Been Lifted” – President Mnangagwa 12 Jun 2020

WATCH LIVE: ED Addresses The Nation On COVID-19 Lockdown 12 Jun 2020

Speaker Of Parliament Calls For Accountability On COVID-19 Funds 12 Jun 2020

Manchester City Get Boost Ahead Of Arsenal Clash 12 Jun 2020

“The So-Called New Dispensation Has Been Worse Than The Old One,” – ED’s Advisor 12 Jun 2020

ZESA’s New Electricity Tariffs Effective 11 June 2020 12 Jun 2020

Govt Asks People In Quarantine Centres To Pay US$75 For Coronavirus Tests – Report 12 Jun 2020

Fresh Charge Added To Many Charges Levelled Against MDC Alliance Trio 12 Jun 2020

OPINION: MDC Drama – Mnangagwa’s Govt Shooting Itself In The Foot 12 Jun 2020

Fadzayi Mahere Outlines The MDC Alliance’s Next Move 12 Jun 2020

The Zimbabwean Economy Could Contract By 10% In 2020 – World Bank 12 Jun 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=89436"