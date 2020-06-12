Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 18:14, 12 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|343
|288
|51
|4
Stats last updated: 12 June 2020:2013HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
FULL TEXT: ZESA Introduces Lower-Priced Tariff Band, Explains “Cheap Electricity” At The Beginning Of The Month “ 12 Jun 2020
USA Sanctions International Criminal Court For Launching Investigations On War Crimes, The Elders Respond 12 Jun 2020
Harare Magistrate Postpones Bail Ruling For MDC Alliance Trio, Sent To Chikurubhi 12 Jun 2020
COVID-19 Update: Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise 12 Jun 2020
“Tino Can Bring Us A Lot,” – Lyon As Kadewere Is Officially Unveiled 12 Jun 2020
ZUPCO Rejecting Tap Cards – Commuters 12 Jun 2020
FULL THREAD: “The Body Language Of Army Chiefs Said It All” – Mawarire 12 Jun 2020
“A Coterie Of Very Corrupt Lawyers Bribe Prosecutors, Judges, Police,” – Govt Official 12 Jun 2020
Key Points To Note From ED’s Lockdown Review 12 Jun 2020
“Moratorium On Rentals Has Been Lifted” – President Mnangagwa 12 Jun 2020
WATCH LIVE: ED Addresses The Nation On COVID-19 Lockdown 12 Jun 2020
Speaker Of Parliament Calls For Accountability On COVID-19 Funds 12 Jun 2020
Manchester City Get Boost Ahead Of Arsenal Clash 12 Jun 2020
“The So-Called New Dispensation Has Been Worse Than The Old One,” – ED’s Advisor 12 Jun 2020
ZESA’s New Electricity Tariffs Effective 11 June 2020 12 Jun 2020
Govt Asks People In Quarantine Centres To Pay US$75 For Coronavirus Tests – Report 12 Jun 2020
Fresh Charge Added To Many Charges Levelled Against MDC Alliance Trio 12 Jun 2020
OPINION: MDC Drama – Mnangagwa’s Govt Shooting Itself In The Foot 12 Jun 2020
Fadzayi Mahere Outlines The MDC Alliance’s Next Move 12 Jun 2020
The Zimbabwean Economy Could Contract By 10% In 2020 – World Bank 12 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
